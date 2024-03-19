Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal Bring Back Desi Swag in Mirzapur Season 3 Teaser

Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal Bring Back Desi Swag in Mirzapur Season 3 Teaser

Makers of the upcoming action crime thriller series Mirzapur Season 3 unveil the teaser on Tuesday. The Amazon Prime series features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Isha Talwar in significant roles.

Hyderabad: The teaser of the action crime thriller series Mirzapur Season 3 was finally unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Mirzapur, an Amazon Prime series, emerged as a standout in the world of the Indian OTT landscape and played a significant role in establishing Pankaj Tripathi as a prominent star. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Mirzapur Season 3, and the unveiling of the teaser has brought an end to this anticipation.

Since the end of Season 2 of Mirzapur in 2020, viewers of the show have been anxiously awaiting to discover the fates of their beloved characters, such as Guddu Bhaiya, Golu, and Kaleen Bhaiya. Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, Season 2 was marked by suspenseful plot twists and intense moments. After a period of almost four years filled with anticipation, the makers have finally presented the teaser for Mirzapur Season 3.

Ahead of the teaser release on Monday, Ali Fazal, who portrays Guddu Bhaiya, took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the upcoming season. Through a humorous video post, Ali Fazal teased the impending announcement of the third instalment of the series. He wrote in the caption, "SHURU HO CHUKA HAI - ARE YOU READY? KAL kuchh AA RAHA, kal kuchh ho raha hai. BUMPER Bakaiti chhidne waali hai TOMORROW - 19th march, 2024."

Reports suggest that the highly anticipated Season 3 is expected to be released around June. Mirzapur is a gripping narrative with lead roles played by Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Isha Talwar.

