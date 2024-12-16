Brightest Star Of The Music World Has Faded: Pandit Ronu Majumdar On Zakir Hussain's Death

Mumbai: Pandit Ronu Majumdar, one of the finest flute players in India, paid rich tributes to tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain after the latter passed away at a hospital in San Francisco early Monday.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Majumdar said Zakir Hussain's demise has left the world of music in shock. "It is very sad and heartbreaking. I cannot process this news. The brightest star of the music world has faded. I have had cordial relations with Zakir bhai and his family. His youngest brother Taufiq has been my friend since childhood. I have worked with Zakir in two superhit albums and several movies," Pandit Majumdar said.

Pandit Ronu Majumdar speaking to ETV Bharat's Sachin Parab. (ETV Bharat)

A musical alter-ego to Hussain, Majumdar made popular albums 'Ethereal Rhythms' and 'Heart to Heart' with the tabla maestro.

"I recall the moment when I first worked with him (Zakir Hussain) in 1996. The way he played, it seemed we had been playing together for a long time. I cannot forget that moment. He was larger than life, way bigger a personality than we could comprehend," he said.

Hussain's family confirmed his demise early Monday morning after there were conflicting reports about his state of health. He passed away at 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Born in 1951, Hussain is considered one of the most accomplished musicians in the world. The legendary tabla virtuoso had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU as his condition deteriorated. He had been having blood pressure issues, his manager Nirmala Bachani said.

Hussain was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2023. Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.