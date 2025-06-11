Panchayat Season 4 Gets New Release Date, Trailer Hints At Power Struggle Between Neena Gupta And Sunita Rajwar

Hyderabad: Amazon Prime Video's beloved rural comedy-drama Panchayat is returning with its much-awaited Season 4, and fans have something exciting to look forward to. Initially slated to release on July 2, the makers have now officially advanced the release date. Panchayat Season 4 will now premiere on June 24, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

The streaming platform announced on June 11, alongside a trailer for the forthcoming season. The trailer hints at a main conflict that will propel the new season: the struggle for power between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), as they contend for the position of phulera village leader.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the trailer with the caption that read, "Shuru ho chuka hai election. Manju Devi ya Kranti Devi, kiski hogi selection. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, June 24." The teaser hints at a season filled with chaos, humour, and political drama, as both Manju Devi and Kranti Devi go all out in their election campaigns, trying to win the villagers' votes. Their intense rivalry injects new energy into the village of Phulera.

Adding to the excitement is the evolving relationship between Abhishek Tripathi, affectionately known as Sachiv Ji (played by Jitendra Kumar), and Rinki (Sanvikaa). The new season will continue to follow Abhishek’s journey as the Panchayat Secretary.

The cast also features Raghubir Yadav as Pradhan-Pati, Faisal Malik as Prahladchand 'Prahlad' Pandey, Chandan Roy as Vikas, Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan, Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi, Pankaj Jha as MLA Chandra Kishore Singh, and Amit Kumar Maurya.

A few days ago, Prime Video released a promotional video featuring Neena Gupta and Sunita Rajwar in character, urging fans to "vote" for them to get Panchayat Season 4 released ahead of schedule - a playful campaign that has now culminated in the new June 24 launch date.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.