ETV Bharat / entertainment

Palme d'Or Winner Anora: First Trailer Unveils A New York Love Story With A Russian Twist - WATCH

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

Updated : Jul 16, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

The first trailer of American filmmaker Sean Baker's film Anora, which won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, is finally here. The movie stars Mikey Madison as a New York sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch's son and faces challenges from relentless fixers. Anora is slated to be released in theatres on October 18.

Palme d'Or Winner Anora: First Trailer Unveils A New York Love Story With A Russian Twist - WATCH
Anora First Trailer (Photo: YouTube/Screen Grab)

Washington (US): American film director Sean Baker's latest cinematic triumph, Anora, which clinched the prestigious Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has released its captivating first trailer. The film, starring Mikey Madison of FX's Better Things fame as the eponymous Anora, promises a tale of love, glamour, and unexpected twists.

Anora follows the journey of a New York sex worker who finds herself entangled in an unlikely romance with the son of a Russian oligarch, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The trailer which was shared on YouTube, and presented by Neon, showcases Anora's whirlwind adventure as she marries her newfound love in Las Vegas, only to face relentless pursuit by fixers determined to dismantle their union.

Amidst luxurious settings, party scenes, and lavish shopping sprees for furs, the film draws parallels to the classic romance of Pretty Woman. Critics at Cannes hailed Anora for its poignant portrayal of its protagonist, Anora (Ani), played with a blend of sweetness and resilience by Mikey Madison, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neon has set the theatrical release date for Anora for October 18, 2024, offering audiences a chance to experience Sean Baker's latest exploration of complex characters and emotional landscapes on the big screen. (ANI)

READ MORE

  1. Sean Baker's Anora Clinches Cannes Palme D'Or; Filmmaker Dedicates Win to Sex Workers
  2. Cannes 2024: Will Payal Kapadia Win Palme D'or? Anticipation to End in a Few Hours from Now
  3. All We Imagine as Light Gets Resounding Reception at Cannes, India's Hopes Pinned on Payal Kapadia

Washington (US): American film director Sean Baker's latest cinematic triumph, Anora, which clinched the prestigious Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has released its captivating first trailer. The film, starring Mikey Madison of FX's Better Things fame as the eponymous Anora, promises a tale of love, glamour, and unexpected twists.

Anora follows the journey of a New York sex worker who finds herself entangled in an unlikely romance with the son of a Russian oligarch, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The trailer which was shared on YouTube, and presented by Neon, showcases Anora's whirlwind adventure as she marries her newfound love in Las Vegas, only to face relentless pursuit by fixers determined to dismantle their union.

Amidst luxurious settings, party scenes, and lavish shopping sprees for furs, the film draws parallels to the classic romance of Pretty Woman. Critics at Cannes hailed Anora for its poignant portrayal of its protagonist, Anora (Ani), played with a blend of sweetness and resilience by Mikey Madison, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neon has set the theatrical release date for Anora for October 18, 2024, offering audiences a chance to experience Sean Baker's latest exploration of complex characters and emotional landscapes on the big screen. (ANI)

READ MORE

  1. Sean Baker's Anora Clinches Cannes Palme D'Or; Filmmaker Dedicates Win to Sex Workers
  2. Cannes 2024: Will Payal Kapadia Win Palme D'or? Anticipation to End in a Few Hours from Now
  3. All We Imagine as Light Gets Resounding Reception at Cannes, India's Hopes Pinned on Payal Kapadia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

TAGGED:

CANNES PALME DOR WINNER ANORAANORA TRAILERCANNES PALME DORSEAN BAKERANORA FIRST TRAILER RELEASED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.