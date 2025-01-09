LA Wildfires Burn Hollywood A-Listers' Multi-Million Homes to Ashes, Priyanka Chopra and Other Celebs React

Hyderabad: A catastrophic wildfire engulfed the upscale Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles, home to some of Hollywood's most iconic stars. The fire, which began on January 7, 2025, rapidly spread through thousands of acres, destroying homes, forcing evacuations, and causing widespread panic. By Wednesday evening, the flames had consumed much of the area, including several multi-million dollar residences. Among those affected were actors, musicians, and filmmakers whose homes have been reduced to rubble, including stars Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and Cary Elwes. Global icon Priyanka Chopra who lives in Los Angeles has also reacted to it.

As the inferno raged through one of Los Angeles' most prestigious residential areas, the fire moved so quickly that thousands of residents were forced to abandon their homes, leaving behind everything in their rush to escape. The situation was further complicated by erratic, tornado-like winds, making firefighting efforts challenging and spreading the flames across neighbourhoods, including Malibu, where many stars reside.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Palisades fire (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, who has called Los Angeles home for several years, was among the first celebrities to react to the disaster. The Indian actor, known for her advocacy work and activism, posted a series of emotional updates on her Instagram story as the fire ravaged the city. Sharing harrowing footage of the blaze, Chopra offered her heartfelt thoughts to everyone affected. "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight," she wrote.

Chopra also expressed her gratitude to the brave first responders who worked tirelessly through the night. "A huge shoutout to the incredibly brave first responders. Thank you for working tirelessly overnight and continuing to help families affected," she wrote. Her post tagged the Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, and local police, acknowledging their critical role in battling the blaze.

Meanwhile, other stars such as Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, and Cary Elwes found their properties destroyed by the raging fire. Hilton shared an emotional post on social media about the loss of her Malibu home, which she had filled with family memories. "This home was where we built so many precious memories," Hilton said, adding, "The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking."

Mandy Moore, a long-time resident of the Altadena neighbourhood near Pasadena, also took to Instagram to express her shock and devastation. "Honestly, I'm in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family," Moore wrote. She described how the fire had destroyed not only her home but also her children's school and her favourite local restaurant. Cary Elwes, best known for his role in The Princess Bride, shared his own distress, confirming that his family was safe but their home had been lost to the fire. "Sadly we did lose our home but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire," Elwes posted.

Other notable stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Hamill, and James Woods also shared their experiences as they evacuated. Woods posted a video of the flames reaching his neighbourhood before confirming that he had safely left the area. "It tests your soul, losing everything at once," Woods wrote on social media.

The fires not only disrupted lives but also brought Hollywood's awards season to a halt. Several key events were either postponed or cancelled due to the unsafe conditions. The Critics' Choice Awards have been rescheduled to late February. Productions for major shows and movies were also paused as studios and film companies focused on the safety of their staff and resources. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the wildfire, which had already scorched more than 2,900 acres, continued to spread. More than 70,000 people across Southern California were placed under evacuation orders, with tens of thousands fleeing their homes.