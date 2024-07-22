Pak Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Reacts To His Arrest Report As 'Fake And Baseless'

Dubai: Veteran Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denied his arrest report after a piece of news was circulated over his apprehend in Dubai on Monday over a defamation complaint.

According to Pakistan's Geo News, which quoted the Dubai police, a case was registered by his former manager Salman Ahmed against him with the Dubai authorities. The sources had also revealed that Rahat had dismissed Ahmed a few months earlier following a dispute; moreover, both had filed cases against each other.

Soon after this, the Pak singer took to his verified Instagram handle to rebut the buzz and termed it "fake and baseless." He further requested his fans and followers not to pay any attention to disgusting rumours and said the reports were not true.

The Pakistani singer's contribution to the Bollywood industry is indisputable. The list includes songs like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Ishqiya', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Sultan', 'Tu Bichhdan', 'Teri Aor', 'O Re Piya', 'Teri Meri', 'Tum Jo Aaye', 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain', and 'Bodyguard', which have touched millions of individuals's souls.