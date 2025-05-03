Pakistani Singer Momina Mustehsan's Instagram Blocked After Atif Aslam, Fawad Khan And Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, tensions between India and Pakistan has escalated to the point where Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan's Instagram account has been blocked in India. Indian users of the platform visiting her account page will see the message, "Account not available in India. This is because we've responded to a legal request to restrict this content."

Momina is also one of several Pakistani celebrities that have also had their Instagram accounts blocked in India in the past few days. This comes after the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people (25 tourists) in one of the most lethal attacks since the 2008 attacks in Mumbai and escalated tensions between the two nations.

Previously, accounts of Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan were blocked on Instagram. Other notable blocked accounts include Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, Ayeza Khan, Bilal Abbas, and Sajal Aly.

Momina Mustehsan, best known for her outstanding Coke Studio performances, especially her powerful song Afreen Afreen with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, had amassed a decent fan base in India, with many Indian fans expressing their disappointment on social media when her account was taken down without any notice. Although Momina has not made a public statement yet, the ban has caused some concern over the rising influence of geopolitical tensions on art and culture.

Earlier, the Indian government blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Geo News, ARY News, and Dawn News, claiming that they were promoting provocative content and misinformation against India. Also, the upcoming Indo-Pak production Abir Gulaal featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor has been put on hold indefinitely and may never release in India.