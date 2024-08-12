Pakistani Musician Haniya Aslam Passes Away; Lyricist Swanand Kirkire Mourns Her Demise

Hyderabad: Haniya Aslam, a talented musician from Pakistan and a member of the musical duo Zeb-Haniya, passed away on Sunday, August 11. The tragic news was confirmed by her cousin and fellow band member, Zeb Bangash, through a social media post. Reports have indicated that her death was due to a cardiac arrest.

On Monday morning, Zeb shared an old photograph of Haniya on social media with a simple yet touching caption that read, "Hanini." Reacting to the post, several fellow artists and fans expressed their grief and conveyed condolences to Zeb and Haniya's family.

Pakistani Musician Haniya Aslam Passes Away (Indian lyricist Swanand Kirkire's IG Story)

Indian lyricist, playback singer, and actor Swanand Kirkire was among those who offered sympathies, who wrote in the comment section, "WTF… what happened? OMG." He later took to his Instagram Story to share his feelings further, writing, "This is not fair, God… This sweet girl, my dear Haniya is no more. She suffered a cardiac arrest. Haniya and I had a special bond. She was a musician par excellence and the purest soul I have met. Rest in Peace." He also posted his last WhatsApp chat with her.

Regarded as one of the best musicians in Pakistan, Haniya collaborated with Zeb on multiple successful tracks as part of the band, Zeb and Haniya. In 2014, she relocated to Canada to pursue a solo career and deepen her music education. The duo was also featured in Coke Studio Pakistan, where they performed the hit song Chal Diye.

Beyond her musical contributions, Haniya ventured into sound design for the 2016 Pakistani short film Lala Begum. She also composed music for the romantic film Dobara Phir Se, released the same year. Haniya played a significant role in representing the voice of Pakistan's youth music scene on the global stage and co-authored one of the few books discussing contemporary youth music in her country.