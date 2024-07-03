Pakistani Fan-Created Sikandar Poster Sets Social Media Ablaze, Netizens Compare Salman Khan With Johnny Depp

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar has been generating immense buzz among fans. The movie, which commenced filming on June 18, has reportedly completed its first shooting schedule on July 1, adding further excitement. Now, a Pakistani fan took to social media to showcase his creativity by making a captivating poster for Sikandar.

The poster, shared on Instagram, features Salman Khan in an intense avatar, sitting alongside a dog. Sharing the poster, the Pakistani fan wrote, "Creating art inspired by the one and only @beingsalmankhan for his upcoming movie 'Sikandar'! The post has garnered several likes and comments with one fan writing, "I swear I saw him like Johnny Depp." Another wrote, "The Hollywood Salman Khan."

Meanwhile, the latest reports revealed a compelling climax to the first shooting schedule. The action-packed film concluded its initial filming phase on July 1 with an intense scene featuring Salman Khan and Prateik Babbar at the Chitrakoot Grounds. This high-octane sequence, shot at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, involved a plane and a specially built outdoor set, promising to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier, pictures from the Mahurat shot of the film were shared, and now, more behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shooting have surfaced, further fueling the excitement. With the film slated to hit theatres on March 28, 2025, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic of Sikandar on the big screen.