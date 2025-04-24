'Grief Speaks The Same Language': Pakistani Celebs Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Others Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: In the wake of the horrifying terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, several prominent Pakistani celebrities, including Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, and Mawra Hocane, have spoken out in strong condemnation of the violence. The attack, which took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Baisaran valley, known for its scenic beauty, has sent shockwaves across the region and beyond.

As news of the tragedy spread, Pakistani actors took to their social media platforms to express their grief and stand in solidarity with the victims and their families.

Fawad Khan's Statement Amid Ban On His Film Abir Gulaal

Actor Fawad Khan, who is currently at the centre of controversy over his upcoming Bollywood film Abir Gulaal, took to his Instagram Story to share his condolences. "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time," he wrote.

Fawad's statement came as the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its long-standing ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian entertainment industry. Following the attack, FWICE announced a renewed and strict enforcement of its 2019 directive, citing national security concerns and the need for solidarity during such times. As a result, Abir Gulaal, which was set to release on May 9 and stars Indian actor Vaani Kapoor alongside Khan, has been banned from release in India.

Hania Aamir: "Grief Speaks The Same Language"

Actor Hania Aamir also shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story, highlighting the universal nature of grief and the need for compassion across borders. "Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope - we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone - it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always," she wrote.

Mawra Hocane, Farhan Saeed, And Others Speak Out

Mawra Hocane, known for her work in Sanam Teri Kasam, expressed her sorrow over the tragic incident, writing, "My deepest condolences to the affected families.. an act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all.. what's happening to the world???"

Singer and actor Farhan Saeed kept his message brief yet powerful: "Heartfelt condolences for #PahalgamAttack victims and their families."

Actor Usama Khan, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), penned, "Heartfelt condolences to the families & loved ones of the #PahalgamAttack victims. May they find strength during this difficult time. Terrorism is condemnable, regardless of where it occurs, whether in Pakistan, India, or anywhere else. We should stand against such senseless violence"

The Attack And Its Aftermath

The Pahalgam attack occurred on Tuesday around 2:30 pm when armed terrorists descended from the surrounding hills and opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran valley of Anantnag district. Among the 26 victims were two foreign nationals. The attack was reportedly claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site the following day and declared that the nation would never bow to terrorism, vowing justice for the victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also convened a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to assess the situation and discuss further action.