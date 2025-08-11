'Painful And Difficult Period': Aamir Khan's Family Breaks Silence After Faisal Claims He Was 'Locked Up'

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his family have urged the media to show empathy after Faisal Khan accused them of destroying his physical, mental, and financial health. They asked journalists not to turn a private matter into "salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip."

The statement was signed by Aamir, Zeenat Tahir Husain, Junaid Khan, Reena Datta, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan. "We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip," the note read referring to remarks made by Faisal about his mother Zeenat, sister Nikhat, and brother Aamir.

"We are distressed by Faisal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family," they added.

Recently, Faisal gave an interview claiming Aamir mistreated him. He alleged that Aamir kept him locked in a house for a year, and claimed he suffered from schizophrenia. He also said he was hospitalised for 20 days in a general ward with patients who had mental health issues.

The family clarified that all decisions regarding Faisal were taken together: "It is important to share that every choice regarding Faisal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family."

Earlier, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan too had opened up about her struggle with mental health issues. She had said that mental issues run in their family and she has been dealing with clinical depression. Ira then launched Agastu Foundation to provide mental health support joined by Aamir and her mother, Reena Datta, on the advisory board. She credits her father in getting the foundation off the ground until she got more funding on her own.

Coming back to Faisal (58), he is known for his role in the 2000 film Mela with Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna. He also acted in Border Hindustan Ka and Basti in 2003.