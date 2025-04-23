Pahalgam Terror Attack: Chiranjeevi, Vijay, Mohanlal, Other Celebs Condemn 'Cowardly And Despicable Act Of Violence'

Hyderabad: In one of the deadliest terror attacks witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, at least 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives in a horrifying ambush by terrorists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Anantnag district, on Tuesday. Several others were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals across the region.

The attack has sent shockwaves across the nation, drawing strong condemnation from all quarters, including the film industry. Prominent Indian celebrities have expressed outrage and grief over the senseless violence, offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and calling for an end to terrorism.

Celebrities Speak Out

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal took to the microblogging platform X to share his sorrow. "My heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. It is devastating to witness such cruelty. No cause can ever justify the taking of innocent lives. To the grieving families, your sorrow is beyond words. Please know that you are not alone. The entire nation stands with you in mourning. Let us hold on to each other a little tighter and never let go of the hope that peace will prevail even in the face of darkness," he wrote.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi described the incident as "horrifying and heartbreaking." In his post, he penned, "The ghastly attack killing 26 innocent people and tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir is horrifying and heartbreaking. It is an unpardonable act of cruelty. My heart goes out to the families of those killed. Nothing can undo the loss they suffered. My condolences and prayers for them."

Tamil actor Vijay also condemned the attack, expressing deep pain over the loss of life, particularly that of Tamil Nadu residents. "Deeply pained by the barbaric terror attack in #Pahalgam, J&K, claiming innocent lives, including our Tamil Nadu brethren. I strongly condemn this cowardly and despicable act of violence. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

Other actors took to their respective social media platforms to share their anguish. Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a post on her Instagram Story, writing, "It breaks my heart," followed by two heartbreak emojis.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families."

Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Praying for strength and peace."

Sunny Deol highlighted the global need to eradicate terrorism. "At this time, the world should only think about ending terrorism because only innocent people are victims of it; humans need to look inside themselves. I stand with the families of the victims in this time of sorrow. #PahalgamTerroristAttack," he wrote.

Vicky Kaushal penned, " Can't imagine the pain the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers. Hope the culprit behind this heinous act is brought to justice."

Other actors, including Shilpa Shetty, Ram Charan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, also voiced their sorrow. Ram Charan shared an AI-generated image depicting the grief of a woman mourning her deceased husband.

National Response and Political Reactions

As the nation mourns, the bodies of the victims were brought to Srinagar on Wednesday for a wreath-laying ceremony at the police control room. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar late Tuesday night and is expected to participate in the ceremony to honour the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, cut short his trip and returned to India early Wednesday morning. He is expected to chair a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the security situation in the aftermath of the attack.

The brutal incident has prompted several political parties and civil society groups to call for a shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir as a form of protest against the violence.