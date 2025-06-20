Pahalgam Attack Derails Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3: Kashmir Off The Radar For Now

SRINAGAR: Nearly two months after the deadly terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 civilians, the aftermath continues to cast a long shadow over Kashmir's once-resurgent film industry. With film productions stalled and uncertainty looming, local stakeholders are feeling the brunt of an industry-wide pause.

"From the past few days we were hopeful about the resumption of shootings, but now it feels like the light at the end of the tunnel is too far," said Amir Ahmad, a local actor based in Srinagar.

There had been increasing enthusiasm about reports that Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani would be arriving in Kashmir for a movie shoot, Amir told ETV Bharat. "There were reports that Khiladi Kumar and Disha Patani are coming to Kashmir for the shoot next month, but now we have realized it was all gas," he said with visible disappointment.

Kumar's upcoming comedy Welcome 3 — officially titled Welcome to the Jungle — was originally slated to be filmed in the Valley in May. The third installment in the popular Welcome franchise boasts an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Johny Lever, and Suniel Shetty. The film, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala in collaboration with Jio Studios, UTV Motion Pictures, and Eros International, is scheduled to release on December 26, 2025.

However, in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, plans to shoot the final leg of the film in Kashmir were abruptly shelved. "Right now, shooting in Kashmir is not possible," a manager at Jio Studios told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity. "Though we wanted and had even finalized locations for the last leg of the multi-starrer, Kashmir is not a priority for us for now. Our scouts are now looking for potential alternative locations in other states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. And also outside the country."

According to the production manager, the logistics for a May shoot in Kashmir had been meticulously arranged. "We had helicopters, horses with horsemen, and over 1,000 junior artists hired. Everything was on track. The whole crew was excited for the Kashmir shoot, but had to cancel due to the deadly attack," he said. "Kashmir is a cost-effective destination and we would love to shoot there — but only if the situation permits."

He pointed cout that managing such a massive production team, particularly with a star-studded cast, carries not only logistical but also significant financial and security implications. "A single day of production can run into crores. It's not just about locations anymore; it's about ensuring everyone's safety. And also finalizing a fresh schedule," he said.

The ripple effects of the halted production are being felt most acutely by local line producers, fixers, and support staff who had hoped to see a boom in work opportunities this summer.

Irshad Bashir, a seasoned line producer from Srinagar, confirmed that there has been interest from major production houses, but no tangible progress. "We received at least two calls from top production houses this week for locations in Sonamarg and Pahalgam. But at the moment, we are not able to provide them what they want," he said. "They wanted drone shoot and entry into locations still under security restrictions," Irshad said he's hopeful that the Amarnath Yatra, which begins soon, might act as a turning point for restoring confidence and reopening of locations. "We're optimistic that activity will resume after the Yatra concludes and all restrictions are lifted," he added.

Echoing Irshad's sentiments, another seasoned line producer, Khawar Jamsheed, said the current conditions are ideal for shooting — from favorable weather to reduced travel costs — but the industry remains at a standstill.

"This is the best time to shoot in Kashmir. Travel expenses are humble compared to a few months ago. Kashmir right now is offering a cost-effective destination for Bollywood, but we are without work," said Jamsheed. "I had projects lined up, but for now, everything is on hold. It will take time, but I remain optimistic."