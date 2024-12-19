Padma Shri Awardee and Balagam Actor Darshanam Mogilaiah Passes Away

Hyderabad: Renowned Padma Shri awardee and celebrated string instrumentalist Darshanam Mogilaiah, widely regarded as one of the last remaining masters of the Kinnera, passed away on the morning of December 19, 2024, at the age of 67. He succumbed to a prolonged kidney ailment, which had severely impacted his health in recent months. Mogilaiah was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Warangal when he breathed his last.

Mogilaiah, a native of Telangana, was best known for his exceptional skill in playing the Kinnera, a traditional string instrument resembling the veena. The Kinnera is an ancient musical instrument associated with the folk traditions of Telangana, and Mogilaiah was considered one of the last few surviving masters of this art. His contributions to preserving and popularising the instrument earned him national recognition, culminating in the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2022.

Mogilaiah's fame reached new heights after his powerful performance in the 2023 Telugu film Balagam. His moving rendition of the song in the film's climax, alongside his wife Komuramma, earned widespread acclaim. The couple, both renowned folk artists from the Beda Budaga Jangala community, had been performing together since childhood and were beloved figures in their native Warangal and the surrounding districts.

In addition to his musical prowess, Mogilaiah's appearance in Balagam introduced him to a broader audience. His soulful voice on songs like Thoduga Maa Thodundi in the film won him hearts, with the song becoming an instant hit. Mogilaiah also lent his vocals to Pawan Kalyan's film Bheemla Nayak, further cementing his place in the hearts of Telugu film fans.

Despite his struggles with health, the state government, as well as figures from the film industry, supported Mogilaiah during his time of need. The Telangana government had pledged financial assistance, and public figures like Balagam producer Dil Raju and director Venu helped cover his medical expenses.

He is survived by his wife Komuramma, a fellow folk artist, and their two children. His final rites will be performed in his native village, Duggondi, in Warangal.