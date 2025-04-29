Padma Awards 2025: Ajith Kumar Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Victims; Wife Shalini Shares Family Moment - Watch

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ajith, known for his humility, bowed with folded hands to the audience before accepting the honour. The award recognises his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and motor sports.

Following the ceremony, Ajith not only expressed gratitude but also used the platform to call for peace and unity in society. Referring to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, Ajith said, "My heart goes out to all the families, and I hope and pray that such things don't happen. Let us learn to empathise with each other and live as a peaceful society."

Padma Awards 2025 (Video source: ANI)

He also paid tribute to the armed forces, emphasising their sacrifices for the nation's safety. "They work so hard so that we can sleep peacefully. In their honour, we must learn to respect every religion, every caste, and live united within India," Ajith added.

Moreover, Ajith's wife, actor Shalini, shared a family picture on Instagram to mark the special day. She was seen in a traditional saree alongside Ajith and their children, Anoushka and Aadvik. Ajith could be seen in a dressed in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt. Sharing the pictures, Shalini added heart emojis in the caption.

Ajith made his debut in 1993 with Amaravathi, and since then he has been entertaining audiences with his acting skills. Vaalee, Mugavari, Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaalankatha are some of his blockbuster films.

Read More