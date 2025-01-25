Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh, Balakrishna, And Ajith Kumar Among Prestigious Awardees

Hyderabad: On 25 January 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs released the list of Padma Awardees recognising individuals who have done immense work with excellence in their field. The Awards were given on the eve of the Republic Day and it is a momentous occasion in the country's history. Filmmakers, actors, musicians, social workers, Shekhar Kapur, Ajith Kumar, and Arijit Singh to name a few, made it to the esteemed list for doing excellent work in their field.
As every year, this year, the Padma Awards were given away in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. While seven people were awarded with the Padma Vibhushan, which is considered India's second-highest civilian award, 19 were awarded with the Padma Bhushan, and 113 were awarded with the Padma Shri. These honours go into virtually all fields: art, science, social work, public affairs, sports, and others.
Padma Vibhushan: Celebrating Iconic Legends Sharda Sinha, MT Vasudevan Nair
The Padma Vibhushan category includes Sharda Sinha, the legendary folk singer, who had passed away in 2024. Known for her iconic Chhath Puja songs, she got an award for her immense contribution to the Indian music landscape. The singer's passing left a very big void in the industry, and this posthumous recognition celebrates her legacy so strongly.
M.T. Vasudevan Nair, one of Malayalam literature's greatest writers, was also honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, a month after his passing last December.
There were some notable entertainment and art figures awarded the Padma Bhushan honours. Among them are:
- Nandamuri Balakrishna: Actor of great repute in Telugu cinema.
- Ajith Kumar: Renowned Tamil film actor, for his Tamil cinema performances.
- Anant Nag: Kannada cinema stalwart.
- Shekhar Kapur: Acclaimed filmmaker known for masterpieces such as Masoom, Mr India, Bandit Queen and Elizabeth.
- Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous): Legendary ghazal singer with soulful renditions such as Chandi Jaisa Rang, Ghunghru Toot Gaye, Chithhi Aayi Hai, and more.
These icons in the Indian entertainment industry and world culture have gone beyond creating new trends.
Padma Shri: Acknowledging Contributions Across Diverse Disciplines
A total of 113 Padma Shri awards were announced this year. The number recognizes people who did extraordinary work in various domains. Some notable awardees are:
- Arijit Singh: The renowned playback singer, whose soulful voice captured the hearts of millions, was given the Padma Shri.
- Ricky Kej: The American Grammy-winning music composer, associated with distinctive contributions towards Indian and international music, was also awarded the Padma Shri.
- Mamata Shankar: An actor and a dancer, who is known for her contributions to Indian theatre and dance.
- Jaspinder Narula: Known as a playback singer of distinction, she has contributed to the film world.
- Shobana Chandrakumar: One of the mainstream Malayalam and Tamil cinema actors, she is known for her excellent act and Bharatanatyam dance performances.
Other recipients in this category included social workers, theatre artists, classical musicians, and many more, each uniquely contributing to their respective fields.
The Padma Awards remind India of its rich cultural, artistic, and intellectual past. From actors to filmmakers, musicians, and social workers, it commemorates individuals who have enriched the nation in more ways than one. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will administer these awards in March-April 2025 with grand functions in Rashtrapati Bhavan.
