Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh, Balakrishna, And Ajith Kumar Among Prestigious Awardees

Hyderabad: On 25 January 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs released the list of Padma Awardees recognising individuals who have done immense work with excellence in their field. The Awards were given on the eve of the Republic Day and it is a momentous occasion in the country's history. Filmmakers, actors, musicians, social workers, Shekhar Kapur, Ajith Kumar, and Arijit Singh to name a few, made it to the esteemed list for doing excellent work in their field.

As every year, this year, the Padma Awards were given away in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. While seven people were awarded with the Padma Vibhushan, which is considered India's second-highest civilian award, 19 were awarded with the Padma Bhushan, and 113 were awarded with the Padma Shri. These honours go into virtually all fields: art, science, social work, public affairs, sports, and others.

Padma Vibhushan: Celebrating Iconic Legends Sharda Sinha, MT Vasudevan Nair

The Padma Vibhushan category includes Sharda Sinha, the legendary folk singer, who had passed away in 2024. Known for her iconic Chhath Puja songs, she got an award for her immense contribution to the Indian music landscape. The singer's passing left a very big void in the industry, and this posthumous recognition celebrates her legacy so strongly.

M.T. Vasudevan Nair, one of Malayalam literature's greatest writers, was also honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, a month after his passing last December.

There were some notable entertainment and art figures awarded the Padma Bhushan honours. Among them are: