Paatal Lok Season 2 X Review: Is Jaideep Ahlawat's Second Installment Better Than the First? Read on to Know

Hyderabad: After the overwhelming response to the first season of Paatal Lok, the makers have come up with the second installment again featuring the fan favourite actor Jaideep Ahlawat. The latest season was dropped on streaming platform Amazon Prime on January 17. This time the story delves deeper into the life and challenges of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary as he navigates political connections and threats set against the backdrop of Nagaland.

While the first season got glorious reviews, here is how netizens have reacted to Paatal Lok Season 2.

Within hours of its release, social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) is abuzz with reviews. Taking to X, a fan lauded the story, stating: "Writing re defined. 👏👏🎬 Well scripted & strongly delivered another season 🔥Worth the WAIT sir 🫡🫡🫡 #PaatalLok"

Another one writes: "Just Binged watched #PaatalLok2 Absolute Masterpiece Finally an Ott show truly Engrossing every episode ( No Spoilers ) & must say the dialogues that Harrsion Tala Wala Line by @JaideepAhlawat"

Drawing a comparison between the two seasons, a social media user writes: "#PaatalLok Season 2 is officially better than season 1. @JaideepAhlawat superb again." Another one echoing the same sentiment shares: "Paatal Lok Season 2 is officially better than season 1 !!!! Sudip Sharma has absolutely knocked it out of the park with his writing. @JaideepAhlawat sir you are amazing in everything. Kya storyline hai aur absolutely amazing ending!!"

Calling it a must-watch, a fan narrated a wholesome incident from the series. He writes: "Ok...So its 3.35am and I just saw the most wholesome moment in a hindi web series after such a long time. #PaatalLok #paatallokseason2 episode 2. One senior one junior helping each other and calling SIR to each other is what we all need in our life from day to night. #MustWatch"

Jaideep has been garnering much praise for his act and depiction of the role of a police inspector. Along with him, the series has Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag reprising their roles. The show has been further uplifted with a talented ensemble cast comprising new characters essayed by Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua.

Though Ahlawat steals the spotlight, the acting talent of others has not gone unnoticed with an X user stating: "Just binged watch #patallok2. 10/10, they absolutely nailed it. Each and every cast member, your craft is admirable. Congratulations on very successful season. I hope there’s another chapter to this story."

The Avinash Arun Dhaware directorial is bankrolled by Clean Slate Filmz. The second season is wrapped in 8 episodes and takes audiences on a roller coaster ride of thrill, action, and drama.