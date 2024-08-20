ETV Bharat / entertainment

Paani: Priyanka Chopra Drops Title Teaser of Her Marathi Film; Here's When It Releases

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Marathi production Paani is poised for a grand theatrical release on October 18. The motion poster for the film was unveiled by Priyanka on Instagram, generating significant buzz. The drama, directed by Adinath Kothare, depicts the struggles of a man from Nagderwadi, a village in Nanded beset by drought. His quest to make the village self-sufficient in water forms the core of this powerful narrative.

Produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhu Chopra under the banner of Purple Pebble Pictures, Paani has already garnered acclaim, having won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation in 2019. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Kishore Kadam, Adinath Kothare, and Rucha Vaidya, bringing together a stellar cast to tell a story of perseverance and hope.

In addition to Paani, Chopra has been busy with other projects. She recently wrapped filming for The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean Islands, the film stars Priyanka as a former pirate protecting her family. The movie also features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Safia Oakley-Green. Priyanka shared moments from the wrap-up party and her final day on set via Instagram.

Priyanka is also preparing for the second season of the spy action thriller Citadel, which also features Richard Madden. The Indian adaptation, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is slated to premiere on November 7.