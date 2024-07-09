Pa Ranjith Poses Tough Questions to Tamil Nadu Government over Handling of Armstrong's Murder

Hyderabad: The recent murder of Armstrong, brother of a prominent state president of Bahujan Samaj Party, has sparked widespread outrage and criticism directed towards the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government. The incident, described as "cowardly and brutal," has raised serious questions about law and order in the state, particularly in the aftermath of the handling of the victim's burial. Now, director Pa Ranjith has reacted to the same, seeking answers from the ruling DMK government over the murder.

Taking to X, Renowned filmmaker and activist Pa Ranjith has voiced scathing criticism against the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government following the murder of Mr. Armstrong. Ranjith condemned the murder and expressed dismay over the government's response. The filmmaker highlighted the proximity of the crime scene to a police station, questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement in ensuring public safety.

Ranjith's X post raised pointed questions regarding the police's handling of the case. He criticised the decision of accepting the confession of the culprits without deeper investigation into possible motives and masterminds behind the murder. "Is this how we honor the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar? Where is the justice and security promised to Dalit leaders?" Ranjith tweeted, emphasizing the need for immediate action to safeguard Dalit communities across Tamil Nadu.

The burial of Armstrong also stirred controversy as the DMK government allegedly obstructed efforts to bury him in Perampur, compelling the family to conduct the rites in Pottur instead. Ranjith condemned this move in his post, questioning: "Is social justice merely a slogan for votes?" Ranjith reminded the ruling party of how it has relied heavily on Dalit support to secure votes in Tamil Nadu.

Amid tense situation and growing public scrutiny, Ranjith's outspoken criticism has added momentum to calls for systemic reforms to ensure the safety and dignity of Dalit leaders and communities in Tamil Nadu.