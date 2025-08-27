Pa Ranjith Co-Produced Papa Buka Selected As Papua New Guinea's Official Entry To 98th Oscars

Hyderabad: Papa Buka, directed by Dr Biju, has been announced as Papua New Guinea's official entry to the 98th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. This marks Papua New Guinea's first-ever submission to the Oscars, and is 'considered a historic milestone as it coincides with the nation's 50th year of independence.'

The Papua New Guinea Oscar Selection Committee, operating under the PNG Academy Awards Secretariat and the National Culture Commission, made the announcement on Wednesday. The committee highlighted the significance of the moment, stating that the film represents the cultural richness, identity, and cinematic vision of the nation on a global platform.

"This is a historic moment for Papua New Guinea cinema. Papa Buka embodies our stories, our traditions, and our artistic voice, and we are proud to present it to the world through the Academy Awards platform," stated Don Niles, Chairman of the PNG Oscar Selection Committee, in a press release.

The movie is backed by a robust global collaboration, with Papua New Guinea producer Noelene Taula Wunum spearheading the production in collaboration with Indian producers Akshay Kumar Parija, Pa Ranjith, and Prakash Bare. The Papua New Guinea-Indian co-production not only reflects cross-cultural narration but also paves the way for more robust creative collaborations between the two countries.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who is among the producers, took to the social media platform X to share his excitement. "It is a proud moment for me to state that Papa Buka has been officially selected as Papua New Guinea’s entry for the 98th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. As one of the producers from India, it has been an honour for Neelam Productions to be part of this co-production between Papua New Guinea and India. I feel privileged to have supported this journey and to stand alongside the creators in taking this story to a global stage," he wrote.

He further added, "I wish the entire team of Papa Buka the very best in achieving more accolades and bringing pride to both nations through cinema."

The film is scheduled to hit theatres in Papua New Guinea on September 19, 2025, followed by international film festival screenings and a campaign in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards.

Dr Biju is one of India's most respected independent filmmakers. Known for his socially conscious and poetic storytelling, he has previously helmed films such as Saira, Veettilekkulla Vazhi, Perariyathavar, and Veyilmarangal. A three-time National Award winner, his films have travelled to film festivals worldwide.