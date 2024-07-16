Pa Ranjith Calls for Massive Rally in Chennai Demanding Justice for Slain BSP Leader Armstrong

Hyderabad: In response to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader K. Armstrong, filmmaker Pa Ranjith has called for a rally on July 20 to demand justice. The BSP leader was hacked to death by an unknown group of six individuals near his home in Perambur on the night of July 5, 2024. The killing of Armstrong ignited state-wide uproar with many condemning the incident.

Taking a step further, Pa took to X and shared a post in Tamil, which calls for a memorial rally in Egmore, Chennai on Saturday. The filmmaker announced a memorial rally. "In honour of the social activist, who lived according to the ideology he believed in, regardless of caste, religion, we will congregate opposite the Egmore Ramada Hotel in Chennai at 3 p.m. and march to the Rajaratnam Arena," Ranjith wrote on X.

For the unversed, BSP State President Armstrong was hacked to death by anti-social elements on July 5. According to Pa, the murder only reveals the plight of Dalits in the country. Reacting on the same, Ranjith feels that Dalits still have a long way to go before achieving sociopolitical and economic equality.

He condemned the killing in the strongest of words and demanded a fair trial on the matter and the protection of dalit leaders. He continued: "We shall speak out to secure a fair trial and punishment for the culprits, as well as the safety of Dalit political leaders. Come join in thousands in the rally attended by Dalit federation officials, social activists, and artists! Jai Bhim!"