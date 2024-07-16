ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pa Ranjith Calls for Massive Rally in Chennai Demanding Justice for Slain BSP Leader Armstrong

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith has initiated a major rally in Chennai on July 20th to protest the brutal murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader K. Armstrong. Armstrong, a prominent Dalit leader, was tragically hacked to death on July 5, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for justice.

Pa Ranjith Calls for Massive Rally in Chennai Demanding Justice for Slain BSP Leader Armstrong
Pa Ranjith Calls for Massive Rally in Chennai Demanding Justice for Slain BSP Leader Armstrong (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In response to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader K. Armstrong, filmmaker Pa Ranjith has called for a rally on July 20 to demand justice. The BSP leader was hacked to death by an unknown group of six individuals near his home in Perambur on the night of July 5, 2024. The killing of Armstrong ignited state-wide uproar with many condemning the incident.

Taking a step further, Pa took to X and shared a post in Tamil, which calls for a memorial rally in Egmore, Chennai on Saturday. The filmmaker announced a memorial rally. "In honour of the social activist, who lived according to the ideology he believed in, regardless of caste, religion, we will congregate opposite the Egmore Ramada Hotel in Chennai at 3 p.m. and march to the Rajaratnam Arena," Ranjith wrote on X.

For the unversed, BSP State President Armstrong was hacked to death by anti-social elements on July 5. According to Pa, the murder only reveals the plight of Dalits in the country. Reacting on the same, Ranjith feels that Dalits still have a long way to go before achieving sociopolitical and economic equality.

He condemned the killing in the strongest of words and demanded a fair trial on the matter and the protection of dalit leaders. He continued: "We shall speak out to secure a fair trial and punishment for the culprits, as well as the safety of Dalit political leaders. Come join in thousands in the rally attended by Dalit federation officials, social activists, and artists! Jai Bhim!"

Read More

  1. Pa Ranjith Poses Tough Questions to Tamil Nadu Government over Handling of Armstrong's Murder
  2. Pa Ranjith's Confirmation of Hindi Debut Sparks Buzz Around Birsa Munda Film Starring Ranveer Singh
  3. Complaint Filed against Director Pa Ranjith for Allegedly Inciting Caste Conflict

Hyderabad: In response to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader K. Armstrong, filmmaker Pa Ranjith has called for a rally on July 20 to demand justice. The BSP leader was hacked to death by an unknown group of six individuals near his home in Perambur on the night of July 5, 2024. The killing of Armstrong ignited state-wide uproar with many condemning the incident.

Taking a step further, Pa took to X and shared a post in Tamil, which calls for a memorial rally in Egmore, Chennai on Saturday. The filmmaker announced a memorial rally. "In honour of the social activist, who lived according to the ideology he believed in, regardless of caste, religion, we will congregate opposite the Egmore Ramada Hotel in Chennai at 3 p.m. and march to the Rajaratnam Arena," Ranjith wrote on X.

For the unversed, BSP State President Armstrong was hacked to death by anti-social elements on July 5. According to Pa, the murder only reveals the plight of Dalits in the country. Reacting on the same, Ranjith feels that Dalits still have a long way to go before achieving sociopolitical and economic equality.

He condemned the killing in the strongest of words and demanded a fair trial on the matter and the protection of dalit leaders. He continued: "We shall speak out to secure a fair trial and punishment for the culprits, as well as the safety of Dalit political leaders. Come join in thousands in the rally attended by Dalit federation officials, social activists, and artists! Jai Bhim!"

Read More

  1. Pa Ranjith Poses Tough Questions to Tamil Nadu Government over Handling of Armstrong's Murder
  2. Pa Ranjith's Confirmation of Hindi Debut Sparks Buzz Around Birsa Munda Film Starring Ranveer Singh
  3. Complaint Filed against Director Pa Ranjith for Allegedly Inciting Caste Conflict

TAGGED:

PA RANJITH X POST ON ARMSTRONGBSP LEADER MURDER IN CHENNAIK ARMSTRONG MURDERPA RANJITH RALLY FOR ARMSTRONG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.