Ozzy Osbourne: Godfather of Heavy Metal Who Changed Reality TV Forever But Felt Like 'Prisoner of His Own Success'

Hyderabad: He is the undisputed godfather of heavy metal, but perhaps the only one from the music world who can also be credited with reshaping reality television like no other. When it comes to fame and success in both music and reality TV, few names shine as brightly as Ozzy Osbourne, aka the Prince of Darkness.

The legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, was not just the godfather of heavy metal. He was also a trailblazer who set the very template for modern reality television at a time when the genre was struggling to find its footing in the West.

Ozzy’s family announced his peaceful passing in the UK, surrounded by love. He breathed his last just weeks after his farewell show in his hometown Birmingham, where Black Sabbath performed for a crowd of 40,000. His farewell concert earlier this month was marked by heartfelt messages, including one from Dolly Parton, who in a video message said, “Why don’t we just say good luck, god bless you and we will see you somewhere down the road.”

Tributes poured in from all corners. From his bandmates in Black Sabbath to stars like Elton John, David Beckham, and Rod Stewart. Metalheads are also thronging to Osbourne’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles to pay their respects.

What many remember is not just his music but the unforgettable glimpse into his family life on MTV’s reality hit The Osbournes. The show premiered when reality TV was considered a passing fad. But, The Osbournes quickly became MTV’s highest-rated show, with over 5 million viewers tuning in every episode.

With The Osbournes, Ozzy alongside his wife Sharon and their two kids, Jack and Kelly invited viewers into their home. The couple's eldest daughter Aimee chose to stay behind the scenes.

“It was a real sense at the time that reality TV was a passing fad,” Ozzy said once. But The Osbournes proved otherwise. By diving so candidly into a rockstar’s family life, it pioneered a new kind of celebrity storytelling. This paved the way for the likes of Paris Hilton’s The Simple Life and later the Kardashian empire with Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

However, Ozzy’s relationship with the fame that followed was complicated. “I didn’t like it because it got too crazy,” he admitted in an interview once. One day, stopping at McDonald’s with his kids, the fans’ frenzy turned the place into a “lunatic asylum.” He described how reality TV fame trapped him in a strange cage: “People started chipping at you… giving advice on how to take care of my dogs… yelling at me. You become a prisoner of your own success, but it’s all part of the trip.”

That “trip” Ozzy spoke of is now a journey many celebrities follow. From Sylvester Stallone’s The Family Stallone to the Beckhams’ Netflix series, and even TLC’s The Baldwins, the blueprint Osbourne laid down is clearer than ever.

Ozzy Osbourne didn’t just rock the world with his music. he changed how we watch real life unfold on screen. In his own words, fame can be wild and overwhelming, but it’s a ride you take if you dare. As his bandmate Bill Ward put it, “Never goodbye… you’re forever in my heart.”