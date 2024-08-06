Our Hope Is Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut Feels 'Immense Pain and Grief' as She Visits Flood Hit Himachal Pradesh

Hyderabad: The severe floods and torrential rainfall in Himachal Pradesh have wreaked havoc, killing people and destroying infrastructure across the state. Kangana Ranaut, actor and Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, visited a few flood-hit regions in her native state on Tuesday to see how rescue and relief efforts were going. She posted photos from her tour, where she met locals and appraised the work being done in the impacted areas.

Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-hit Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

"Today visiting various flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh," she posted on Instagram Stories, following a photo of the wreckage. Kangana can be seen hugging a woman in another photo, which read, "People have lost everything... in the vastness of that loss, I feel immense pain and grief... our hope is PM Modi."

Kangana shared another picture of herself with local women on Instagram, writing, "Humans are so vulnerable before nature... oh mother earth, be kind to us." The actor also posted a video of her Himachal drive with the caption, "Mountains (are) sometimes so serene, so blissful... at times so terrifying, so volatile. Exactly like me. I am the mountains, and they are me."

After being questioned for missing in action in rain-ravaged Mandi, the BJP MP recently stated that she was mobilising support for Himachal and would be there shortly. She tweeted on Friday, "I requested meetings with PM ji and HM ji over the flood destruction in Mandi constituency. I want to assure the people of Himachal that I have their back and that the BJP would fully support them."

The actor and BJP leader then addressed the concerns on Instagram Stories and X, stating that she had been warned by local authorities not to visit the affected districts in Himachal due to the terrible flood. As Himachal Pradesh deals with the consequences of yet another devastating flood season, the emphasis is on recovery and rebuilding efforts, with local officials promising unwavering assistance until normalcy is restored throughout the state.