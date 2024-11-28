ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Our Baby Is Here': Sonnalli Seygall's Husband Dances With Joy In Hospital To Celebrate Daughter's Arrival - Watch

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday. Ashesh celebrated the birth with a joyful dance in the hospital.

'Our Baby Is Here': Sonnalli Seygall's Husband Dances With Joy In Hospital To Celebrate Daughter's Arrival - Watch
Sonnalli Seygall's Husband Dances With Joy In Hospital To Celebrate Daughter's Arrival (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Actor Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on November 27. Sonnalli and her husband, hotelier Ashesh Sajnani, are overjoyed with the arrival of their daughter, who was born on Wednesday evening at a Mumbai hospital. Both mother and baby are healthy, according to their spokesperson.

Ashesh Sajnani took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share his excitement. In a heartwarming video, Ashesh is seen in a red hospital gown, with a head cap and mask, dancing joyfully in celebration of becoming a father. The video captures the precious sound of their daughter's first cry, making it even more special. Sharing the clip, Ashesh wrote, "Our baby is here."

The couple's spokesperson expressed their happiness, stating, "Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives, and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way."

Sonnalli and Ashesh tied the knot on June 7, 2023, after dating for over five years. Their wedding, attended by several celebrity friends, was a celebration of "genuine love," as Sonnalli described it. The birth of their baby girl marks another joyous milestone in their lives.

READ MORE

  1. Actor Sonnalli Seygall marries long time boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani in an intimate wedding
  2. OTTplay Awards 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan and other Bollywood divas set red carpet ablaze - see pics
  3. Sonnalli Seygall looks gorgeous in mini skirt and high boots

Hyderabad: Actor Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on November 27. Sonnalli and her husband, hotelier Ashesh Sajnani, are overjoyed with the arrival of their daughter, who was born on Wednesday evening at a Mumbai hospital. Both mother and baby are healthy, according to their spokesperson.

Ashesh Sajnani took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share his excitement. In a heartwarming video, Ashesh is seen in a red hospital gown, with a head cap and mask, dancing joyfully in celebration of becoming a father. The video captures the precious sound of their daughter's first cry, making it even more special. Sharing the clip, Ashesh wrote, "Our baby is here."

The couple's spokesperson expressed their happiness, stating, "Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives, and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way."

Sonnalli and Ashesh tied the knot on June 7, 2023, after dating for over five years. Their wedding, attended by several celebrity friends, was a celebration of "genuine love," as Sonnalli described it. The birth of their baby girl marks another joyous milestone in their lives.

READ MORE

  1. Actor Sonnalli Seygall marries long time boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani in an intimate wedding
  2. OTTplay Awards 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan and other Bollywood divas set red carpet ablaze - see pics
  3. Sonnalli Seygall looks gorgeous in mini skirt and high boots

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SONNALLI SEYGALLSONNALLI SEYGALL BABYSONNALLI SEYGALL ASHESH SAJNANISONNALLI SEYGALL BABY VIDEOSONNALLI SEYGALL WELCOMES BABY GIRL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.