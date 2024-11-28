'Our Baby Is Here': Sonnalli Seygall's Husband Dances With Joy In Hospital To Celebrate Daughter's Arrival - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on November 27. Sonnalli and her husband, hotelier Ashesh Sajnani, are overjoyed with the arrival of their daughter, who was born on Wednesday evening at a Mumbai hospital. Both mother and baby are healthy, according to their spokesperson.

Ashesh Sajnani took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share his excitement. In a heartwarming video, Ashesh is seen in a red hospital gown, with a head cap and mask, dancing joyfully in celebration of becoming a father. The video captures the precious sound of their daughter's first cry, making it even more special. Sharing the clip, Ashesh wrote, "Our baby is here."

The couple's spokesperson expressed their happiness, stating, "Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives, and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way."

Sonnalli and Ashesh tied the knot on June 7, 2023, after dating for over five years. Their wedding, attended by several celebrity friends, was a celebration of "genuine love," as Sonnalli described it. The birth of their baby girl marks another joyous milestone in their lives.