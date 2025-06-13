OTT Releases This Weekend: The Traitors, Eleven, Rana Naidu Season 2 & More Must-Watch Titles

Hyderabad: The weekend has arrived, bringing with it an exciting lineup of new films and series across popular OTT platforms. From gripping thrillers to dark comedies and youthful dramas, this weekend's OTT slate is diverse and promising. So, grab your popcorn and settle in as this weekend has something for everyone. Here's a detailed look at what's new and noteworthy on streaming platforms.

1. The Traitors

OTT Release Date: Now Streaming

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most anticipated reality shows of the season, The Traitors is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Adapted from the hit international reality series, this Indian version is produced by BBC Studios India in collaboration with All3Media International. Set inside a secluded castle, the show features 20 celebrity contestants from diverse backgrounds.

The core of the show lies in its suspenseful format. While the contestants must work together to grow a substantial prize pool, hidden among them are a few 'traitors' - secret players aiming to eliminate the others and claim the prize for themselves. With betrayal lurking around every corner, The Traitors is a thrilling ride that tests trust, wits, and survival instincts.

2. Eleven

OTT Release Date: June 13, 2025

Platform: AhaTamil

If you enjoy crime thrillers with a psychological edge, Eleven should be on your watchlist. Directed by Lokkesh Ajls, the film stars Naveen Chandra as ACP Aravind, a cop caught in the middle of a disturbing murder investigation in Visakhapatnam. The victims remain unidentified, and the killings continue with no end in sight.

The plot thickens when a minor clue leads Aravind to Twin Bird, an elite boarding school that only admits twins. As he digs deeper, a chilling series of secrets begins to unravel. The film weaves elements of horror and investigative drama into a gripping narrative. With strong performances from Abhirami, Reyaa, Ravi Varma, and Aadukalam Naren, Eleven delivers on both visual style and emotional intensity. After its theatrical release in May, it now arrives on OTT for a wider audience.

3. Rana Naidu Season 2

OTT Release Date: June 13, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Returning for a widely anticipated second season, Rana Naidu continues to reveal the underbelly of power, celebrity, and crime. Featuring real-life uncle-nephew duo, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, the series picks up from where it left off as Rana's character slips back into the dirty work of fixing one of the biggest scandals happening in celebrity life.

This season, directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, promises more family conflict, dark secrets, and psychological tension. Arjun Rampal joins the cast, adding further intrigue to the already volatile mix. With eight packed episodes now streaming in multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Rana Naidu Season 2 offers an emotionally charged viewing experience filled with suspense and complex relationships.

4. Subham

OTT Release Date: June 13, 2025

Platform: JioHotstar

If you are looking for something on the lighter side, Subham, a horror-comedy produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's production house, is the best for you. Subham follows a group of married men who are fed up with their disgruntled married lives and try to pick up the pieces, but their wives are obsessed with binge-watching a serial on television. As their lives get disrupted in different ways, hilarity and spooks ensue in equal measure.

5. Alappuzha Gymkhana

OTT Release Date: June 13, 2025

Platform: SonyLIV

Alappuzha Gymkhana is a 2025 Malayalam-language sports film directed and produced by Khalid Rahman, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sreeni Saseendran, with dialogues by Ratheesh Ravi. The film stars Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean and Shiva Hariharan.

Alappuzha Gymkhana was released theatrically on 10 April 2025. The film received positive reviews from critics and the audience and was a commercial blockbuster at the box office. Alappuzha Gymkhana follows five close friends in the small town of Alappuzha who have just left school and are at a turning point in their lives.