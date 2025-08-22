OTT Releases This Weekend: Thalaivan Thalaivii, Maareesan, F1 & More To Stream Online

Hyderabad: The weekend arrives, as do a new slate of movies and web series with their digital premieres on top OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and JioHotstar. From romantic comedies and thrillers to supernatural horror, superhero epics, and sports dramas, there's something in store for every type of viewer. Let's have a closer look at the biggest OTT releases this weekend.

1. Thalaivan Thalaivii

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen star in Thalaivan Thalaivii, a romantic action comedy directed by and written by Pandiraj. Produced under the banners of Sathya Jyothi Films and Vipin Agnihotri, the film blends humour, love, and action in equal measure.

The story revolves around a couple whose relationship is marked by passion and turbulence. Their chemistry swings between love and conflict, often clashing due to their stubbornness. Just when it looks like their relationship will endure, an unexpected twist of fate puts their love to the ultimate test. The film features music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by Pradeep E Ragav and showcases beautiful, humane essence and emotional drama, as well as moments of emotions, entertainment, and rich visuals.

2. Maareesan

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala

For those who would prefer a thriller, Maareesan offers an exciting balance of drama and suspense. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar and written by V Krishna Moorthy, the film is produced by RB Choudary for Super Good Films. The soundtrack has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The plot follows Dhayalan, a petty thief portrayed by Fahadh Faasil, who believes he has found an easy victim in Velayudham, an elderly man battling Alzheimer's, played by Vadivelu. What starts as a relatively simple scam during a road trip from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai becomes more complicated when Dhayalan realises that Velayudham is not the weak man that he seems to be.

3. Maa

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma

Kajol takes centre stage in Maa, a mythological horror film by director Vishal Furia. The film is a spinoff from the 2024 supernatural thriller Shaitaan, building its universe with new characters and an even darker narrative.

The movie is about a mourning mother who, upon the suspicious death of her husband, embarks on a journey to his hometown with her daughter. There, she learns that there exists an evil curse associated with their family, threatening to consume them. The film, which also features Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta, blends emotional content with eerie supernatural aspects, turning it into a must-see for fans of the horror genre.

4. Peacemaker Season 2

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland

The highly anticipated second season of Peacemaker arrives on JioHotstar this weekend. With John Cena in the lead role, the DC Comics-inspired superhero show is the continuation of Chris Smith, the mercenary who will stop at nothing for the cause of peace.

Although the initial season was a direct spin-off from The Suicide Squad (2021), the new season finds its position in the newly rebooted DC Universe (DCU). Following the events of Superman (2025), the storyline finds Peacemaker navigating an alternate universe that looks ideal at first glance. However, beneath the surface lies the harsh reality of his own past and identity. With James Gunn serving as showrunner, fans can expect the same mix of action, humour, and layered storytelling that made the first season a hit.

5. F1: The Movie

OTT Release Date: August 22 (Available for Rent)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem

For sports and adrenaline junkies, F1: The Movie is the big-ticket release this weekend. Directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame, the film stars Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a once-promising Formula 1 racer whose career was cut short by a tragic accident in the 1990s.

Thirty years later, Sonny gets back on the racing circuit when he is asked to assist in revitalising a losing underdog team, APXGP. Joined by a hot-headed young rookie, Hayes gets involved in a mission of redemption and legacy. With Ehren Kruger penning the screenplay and a supporting ensemble that includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem, F1 blends high-speed racing sequences with an emotional undercurrent of second chances.