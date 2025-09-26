OTT Releases This Weekend: Son Of Sardaar 2, Hridayapoorvam, Mantis & More To Stream Now
This weekend's OTT releases feature Kajol & Twinkle Khanna's talk show, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: As the weekend sets in, OTT platforms are ready with a fresh lineup of movies and shows promising drama, laughter, action, and thrill in equal measure. With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna stepping into the world of candid celebrity conversations, Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated sequel finally arriving online, and new films from Malayalam and Korean cinema making their digital debuts, there's plenty to add to your binge-watch list.
Here's a complete guide to the top OTT releases streaming this weekend:
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle
OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, in their debut as talk show hosts, bring an exciting twist to celebrity interviews in Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Written by Punya Arora and Niranjan Iyengar, the show brings together Bollywood's biggest stars for open, humorous, and often witty conversations. With guests such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan, the show guarantees raw conversation, laughter, and inside information about life on and off the movie sets. There will be much untold news and genuine stories as the show basks in the glamour and grit of Bollywood.
Son of Sardaar 2
OTT Release Date: September 26
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Pandey
Nearly two months following its theatrical run, Son of Sardaar 2 debuts digitally on Netflix. The sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, the comedy film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan in significant roles. Packed with humour, quirky dialogues, and family drama, the film brings fresh elements for today's audience. Announcing its arrival, Netflix wrote, "Silencer paao puttar. Sardaar ki entry hone wali hai." Fans of Ajay Devgn and lighthearted comedy are in for a treat.
Hridayapoorvam
OTT Release Date: September 26
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Mohanlal, Basil Joseph, Malavika Mohanan, Siddique
Mohanlal is back with Hridayapoorvam, a family drama involving love, loss, and the importance of human relationships. The movie tells the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan (played by Mohanlal), a wealthy man who undergoes a heart transplant. Invited to the engagement ceremony of his donor's daughter, destiny changes when he is compelled to spend more time with the donor's family. By chance, Sandeep relearns emotions and relationships he had long been distanced from. With an emotional core and a great supporting cast, Hridayapoorvam will be an emotionally charged watch.
Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira
OTT Release Date: September 26
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai
Penned by Anuraj OB and Althaf Salim, this romantic comedy stars Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in a story full of laughter and emotions. Aby (played by Fahadh), who has been left single after being dumped at his own wedding, goes through the process of confronting his pain when he encounters a shy woman, and gradually, a sweet bond starts to form. Just when things are getting settled for him, his former fiancée comes back, creating unexpected upheavals. Packed with humour, quirky twists, and heart-touching moments, the film is a perfect pick for those who enjoy lighthearted entertainment with emotional depth.
Mantis
OTT Release Date: September 26
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Yim Si-wan, Park Gyuyoung, Jo Woo-jin, Choi Hyun-wook
For fans of Korean thrillers, Mantis is this weekend's must-watch. A spinoff of the 2023 action thriller Kill Boksoon, the movie is put against the backdrop of a struggle for power in a secret fraternity of contract killers. With the passing away of MK Entertainment boss Cha Min-kyu, the assassin world goes haywire, and a new generation of killers emerges, unencumbered by the old rules. Starring Park Gyu-young and Yim Si-wan, Mantis guarantees exhilarating action scenes, suspenseful drama, and a thrilling investigation of survival in the dark.
