OTT Releases This Weekend: Son Of Sardaar 2, Hridayapoorvam, Mantis & More To Stream Now

Hyderabad: As the weekend sets in, OTT platforms are ready with a fresh lineup of movies and shows promising drama, laughter, action, and thrill in equal measure. With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna stepping into the world of candid celebrity conversations, Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated sequel finally arriving online, and new films from Malayalam and Korean cinema making their digital debuts, there's plenty to add to your binge-watch list.

Here's a complete guide to the top OTT releases streaming this weekend:

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, in their debut as talk show hosts, bring an exciting twist to celebrity interviews in Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Written by Punya Arora and Niranjan Iyengar, the show brings together Bollywood's biggest stars for open, humorous, and often witty conversations. With guests such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan, the show guarantees raw conversation, laughter, and inside information about life on and off the movie sets. There will be much untold news and genuine stories as the show basks in the glamour and grit of Bollywood.

Son of Sardaar 2

OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Pandey

Nearly two months following its theatrical run, Son of Sardaar 2 debuts digitally on Netflix. The sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, the comedy film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan in significant roles. Packed with humour, quirky dialogues, and family drama, the film brings fresh elements for today's audience. Announcing its arrival, Netflix wrote, "Silencer paao puttar. Sardaar ki entry hone wali hai." Fans of Ajay Devgn and lighthearted comedy are in for a treat.