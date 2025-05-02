OTT Releases This Weekend: Sister Midnight, Bad Boy, And 4 More Binge-Worthy Titles

Hyderabad: Get ready for a packed weekend of binge-worthy entertainment as a slate of exciting new titles arrives across major OTT platforms, including Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and Tubi. From nail-biting thrillers to compelling family sagas and international dramas, this week's releases offer something for every kind of viewer. Here's your comprehensive guide to all the new OTT releases premiering from May 2, 2025.

1. Black, White & Gray: Love Kills

Streaming on: SonyLIV | Release Date: May 2

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal, who is also the writer and editor of the show, Black, White & Gray is a gritty crime thriller that delves into issues of justice and privilege. The show tracks journalist Daniel Gary as he sets out to investigate a series of brutal killings attributed to a young man from a marginalized community. As the story unravels, Daniel gets entangled in a complex web of secrets that question all he believed about morality and truth.

2. Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs

Streaming on: JioHotstar | Release Date: May 2

A dramatic family saga, Kull delves into the consequences of a patriarch's death in a formerly powerful royal clan. As the Raisingghs struggle with grief, old animosities resurface and secrets are revealed. With a talented ensemble cast that includes Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Parashar, the series guarantees an addictive tale of legacy, ambition, and betrayal.

3. Unseen: Season 2

Streaming On: Netflix | Release Date: May 2

The South African thriller Unseen returns for season two, following Zenzi Mwale, a domestic worker who finds herself in a life of danger as she searches for her missing husband. The second season commences where season one ended, with even greater tension and suspense promised. Gail Mabalane, Waldemar Schultz, and Dineo Langa return to the gritty drama that exposes crime, corruption, and strength.

4. Sister Midnight

Streaming On: Tubi | Release Date: May 2

Mixing horror and dark comedy, Sister Midnight features Radhika Apte in a notably creepy performance. The movie is about a woman who uncovers supernatural mysteries amidst her personal issues. This movie provides a new twist on genre storytelling with its creepy ambiance and satirical approach.

5. Bad Boy

Streaming On: Netflix | Release Date: May 2

From the creators of Euphoria, Bad Boy is a gripping Israeli coming-of-age drama about Dean, a troubled youth whose harrowing experience in juvenile detention sets him on an unlikely path in comedy. Intense and emotionally rich, this raw-telling series is not to be missed.

6. 100 Foot Wave – Season 3

Streaming on: JioHotstar | Release Date: May 3

The highly rated docuseries 100 Foot Wave returns with its third installment, documenting the incredible life of legendary surfer Garrett McNamara and wife Nicole as they pursue monster waves in Nazare, Portugal. With breathtaking footage and touching moments, the show continues to examine the boundaries of human endurance and devotion.