OTT Releases This Weekend: Salaakar, Arabia Kadali, Maaman, And More To Stream Now

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and so is a fresh lineup of films and series on major OTT platforms. Whether you're in the mood for a thriller, a family drama, or a dose of true-crime intrigue, this week's streaming releases promise something for every taste. Here's a detailed look at what's new to watch online.

Salaakar

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

OTT Release Date: August 8, 2025

Set in the turbulent years between 1978 and 2025, Salaakar is an intense spy thriller from director Faruk Kabir. The story chronicles the life of a young Indian intelligence officer working under covert situations, risking it all to expose truths that are hidden behind layers of deception and secrecy. Salaakar highlights themes of courage, sacrifice, and multi-generational weight on the shoulders of operators in the tradecraft of espionage. Based on real incidents from the world of spying, Salaakar is both an intense and raw, as well as being a realistically evocative story of the spy trade.

Arabia Kadali

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date: August 8, 2025

A tale of survival, unity, and the human will to endure, Arabia Kadali is an emotionally charged drama that follows fishermen from rival coastal villages. After accidentally crossing international waters, they find themselves imprisoned in a foreign land. What begins as deep-seated hostility turns into reluctant cooperation as they cling to hope and battle the despair of confinement. The cast includes Satya Dev, Anandhi, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, and Prabhavathi.

Maaman

Where To Watch: ZEE5

OTT Release Date: August 8, 2025

The Tamil movie Maaman is a comforting yet emotionally stirring family drama that focuses on Inba, a newly married man whose close attachment to his mischievous young nephew, Laddu, starts to put a strain on his relationship with his wife, Rekha. As misunderstandings grow, the narrative gently explores themes of love, maturity, and changing family dynamics. The film stars Soori, Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Swasika.

The Occupant

Where To Watch: Netflix

OTT Release Date: August 9, 2025

Blending horror, comedy, and coming-of-age drama, The Occupant takes viewers back to 1989. It tells the quirky yet unsettling story of Lisa, a lonely high school girl who befriends a reanimated corpse she names The Creature. Together, they navigate teenage angst, dark humour, and a bizarre quest for love, while the Creature hunts for its missing body parts.

Stolen - Heist Of The Century

Where To Watch: Netflix

OTT Release Date: August 8, 2025

True-crime lovers are going to love Stolen - Heist Of The Century, a riveting documentary on one of the largest diamond heists ever recorded. The film revisits the events of February 17, 2003, when Antwerp police cracked the case that stunned the world. For the first time, the detectives who solved it and the alleged mastermind share a blow-by-blow account, revealing shocking secrets behind the audacious crime.