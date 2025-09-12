ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Saiyaara, Do You Wanna Partner, Meesha & More To Stream

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from blockbuster romances and comedy-dramas to suspenseful thrillers and light-hearted romances. This week's releases include Mohit Suri's musical romantic drama Saiyaara, Tamannaah Bhatia's comedy-drama Do You Wanna Partner, Telugu rom-com Rambo In Love, and thrillers such as Meesha and Maledictions. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and more.

Saiyaara

OTT Release Date: September 12

Available On: Netflix

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Mohit Suri's blockbuster theatrical Saiyaara is now available on Netflix. The romantic drama features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who became overnight stars with the success of the film. Krish, a passionate musician, and Vaani, a reserved poet, are the two lead characters. They come together to co-create music, but in the process, start facing old emotional wounds and gradually falling in love. With its soulful background score and emotional storyline, Saiyaara is all set to entice both new viewers and the returning audience after the cinematic experience.

Do You Wanna Partner

OTT Release Date: September 12

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Indraneil Sengupta, Jaaved Jaffrey

Tamannaah Bhatia stars in Do You Wanna Partner, a comedy-drama web series detailing the entrepreneurial odyssey of two best friends portrayed by Bhatia and Diana Penty. The two embark on a venture to open an alcohol business in a society dominated by men. Their path to success is filled with challenges, but also moments of friendship, humour, and determination. With a robust supporting cast, this lighthearted series sets out to entertain while showcasing themes of partnership and perseverance.