OTT Releases This Weekend: Saiyaara, Do You Wanna Partner, Meesha & More To Stream
This weekend's OTT lineup includes Saiyaara, Do You Wanna Partner, Rambo In Love, Meesha, and Maledictions, offering romance, comedy, suspense, and political thrillers across platforms.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from blockbuster romances and comedy-dramas to suspenseful thrillers and light-hearted romances. This week's releases include Mohit Suri's musical romantic drama Saiyaara, Tamannaah Bhatia's comedy-drama Do You Wanna Partner, Telugu rom-com Rambo In Love, and thrillers such as Meesha and Maledictions. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and more.
Saiyaara
OTT Release Date: September 12
Available On: Netflix
Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
Mohit Suri's blockbuster theatrical Saiyaara is now available on Netflix. The romantic drama features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who became overnight stars with the success of the film. Krish, a passionate musician, and Vaani, a reserved poet, are the two lead characters. They come together to co-create music, but in the process, start facing old emotional wounds and gradually falling in love. With its soulful background score and emotional storyline, Saiyaara is all set to entice both new viewers and the returning audience after the cinematic experience.
Do You Wanna Partner
OTT Release Date: September 12
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Indraneil Sengupta, Jaaved Jaffrey
Tamannaah Bhatia stars in Do You Wanna Partner, a comedy-drama web series detailing the entrepreneurial odyssey of two best friends portrayed by Bhatia and Diana Penty. The two embark on a venture to open an alcohol business in a society dominated by men. Their path to success is filled with challenges, but also moments of friendship, humour, and determination. With a robust supporting cast, this lighthearted series sets out to entertain while showcasing themes of partnership and perseverance.
Rambo In Love
OTT Release Date: September 12
Available On: JioHotstar
Cast: Abhinav Manikanta, Payal Chengappa, Bhargav Writes, Kavya Kashetti
Rambo In Love is a youthful rom-com filled with awkwardly funny moments and sweet misunderstandings. The story revolves around Rambo, a corporate employee who unexpectedly falls in love with his boss. What follows is a mix of humour, romance, and workplace dynamics, making it a breezy pick for viewers who prefer easy, lighthearted storytelling.
Meesha
OTT Release Date: September 12
Available On: Sun NXT / OTTplay Premium
Cast: Kathir, Hakim Shajahan, Shine Tom Chacko, Sudhy Kopa, Srikanth Murali
If thriller stories are your kind of niche, you will definitely enjoy watching Meesha, a Malayalam film with a serious suspense factor. The story starts off with six friends getting together for a simple dinner. After the meal, things turn dismal when hidden agendas and dangerous secrets are unfolded. The movie presents a range of ideas, including betrayal, identity, and human relationships. This tight drama has great characters and will not disappoint whoever watches it this weekend.
Maledictions
OTT Release Date: September 12
Available On: Netflix
Cast: Leonardo Sbaraglia, Monica Antonopulos, Gustavo Bassani
The international thriller, Maledictions, is a political crime drama from northern Argentina, revolving around the kidnapping of a governor's daughter right when an important vote on lithium mining was being cast. As the details of the kidnapping evolve, the captor's motives also unfold - a 13-year-old conspiracy is exposed. The governor must come to terms with the fact that he's being forced to select between the safety of his daughter and his political future. With suspense, politics, and family drama, Maledictions is likely to pique high-thriller fans' interests.
READ MORE
- Coolie OTT Release: Rajinikanth's 171st Film Heads To Digital After Rs 500+ Cr Success - Here's Where To Stream
- September OTT Releases: From Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 To Saiyaara, 7 Big Titles You Can't Miss
- From Raanjhanaa To 2 States: North-South Romantic Movies To Watch On OTT Ahead Of Param Sundari