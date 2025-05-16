OTT Releases This Weekend: Rotten Legacy, Hai Junoon, Dear Hongrang, And More To Stream Right Now

Hyderabad: If you're planning to kick back and relax at home, this weekend is the perfect time to catch up on some fresh and exciting content dropping across various OTT platforms. From high-energy musical dramas to historical Korean sagas, this week's digital line-up has something for everyone - be it fans of suspenseful storytelling, light-hearted narratives, or gripping emotional arcs.

Here's a detailed look at the major OTT releases hitting your screens this weekend (May 16, 2025):

1. Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

OTT Release Date: May 16, 2025

Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma

The world of college dance competitions takes centre stage in this musical drama created by Aditya Bhat. Set in a Mumbai college campus, Hai Junoon! follows the lives of two rival dance crews preparing for a high-stakes face-off. Jacqueline Fernandez mentors The Misfits - a team of underdogs led by Sebi (Sumedh Mudgalkar), while Neil Nitin Mukesh coaches the polished and elite crew, The Supersonics. With Boman Irani in a pivotal role and fresh faces joining the ensemble, the series promises an emotional rollercoaster filled with drama, competition, and pulsating dance sequences.

2. Maranamass

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

OTT Release Date: May 16, 2025

Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, Anishma Anilkumar, Suresh Krishna

Maranamass, directed by debutant Sivaprasad, is a dark Malayalam comedy that blurs the lines between reality and paranoia. The film follows two friends whose mundane lives spiral into chaos after they believe they've witnessed a murder. What unfolds is a suspenseful journey laced with satire, as the duo gets entangled in a series of bizarre and politically tinged events. Featuring a standout performance by Basil Joseph, the film explores themes of suspicion, power, and societal dysfunction. After a successful theatrical run, it now makes its OTT debut and is a must-watch for fans of experimental storytelling and regional cinema with a twist.

3. Dear Hongrang

OTT Platform: Netflix

OTT Release Date: May 16, 2025

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah

K-drama fans have a fresh title to explore with Dear Hongrang, a historical Korean drama. The story revolves around Jae-yi (Jo Bo-ah), a determined young woman who is on a mission to learn the truth about her half-brother, Hong-rang (Lee Jae-wook), who went missing 12 years ago. His untimely return causes chaos in her life, and she has to juggle secrets, lies, and complex family relationships to know the real him. Full of emotion and period detail, this Netflix original promises to ring a bell among character-driven drama enthusiasts and mystery-infused drama.

4. Rotten Legacy

OTT Platform: Netflix

OTT Release Date: May 16, 2025

Cast: José Coronado, Belén Cuesta, Diego Martín, Natalia Huarte, María Morera, and others

Netflix's new Spanish original series, Rotten Legacy, explores in depth the universe of media, power, and family conflict. Veteran actor José Coronado plays Federico Seligman, a former dominant media tycoon who comes back home after a long struggle with illness, only to discover his empire in shambles and his children in conflict. With betrayal, power struggles, and secrets long simmering beneath the surface finally coming to the forefront, this family drama guarantees a thrilling ride from beginning to end. The series puts thriller, drama, and psychological tension together in a combination that makes for a top-notch, serious binge-watching experience.

5. Murderbot

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu

Murderbot is an American science fiction action comedy television series created by Paul Weitz and Chris Weitz for Apple TV+. It is based on the book series The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells, who serves as a consulting producer. The sci-fi comedy finds Alexander Skarsgard as a security robot who hacks his system and now has free will. Assigned to protect a new group of clients on a dangerous mission, he finds himself growing more and more human.