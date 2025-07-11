OTT Releases This Weekend: Narivetta, Aap Jaisa Koi, Moonwalk & More To Stream Now

Hyderabad: As the weekend approaches, there's no better way to relax than curling up in your favourite pyjamas, grabbing your go-to snacks, and diving into a fresh OTT watchlist. This weekend brings a diverse lineup of new releases that cater to every kind of viewer, whether you're in the mood for a romance, a hard-hitting social drama, nostalgic dance culture, or pure comedy.
Here's a list of five new OTT releases across major streaming platforms that you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home:
1. Aap Jaisa Koi
Streaming On: Netflix
Release Date: July 11
Cast: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ayesha Raza
Director: Vivek Soni
This heartfelt romantic drama tells the story of Shrirenu Tripathi, a middle-aged Sanskrit professor from Jamshedpur, who finds unexpected love in Madhu Bose, a French teacher. Set against the scenic backdrops of Kolkata and Jharkhand, the film explores the complexities of love that defies societal norms and family expectations. With echoes of Tanu Weds Manu and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, this one is ideal for fans of mature romance.
2. Narivetta
Streaming On: SonyLIV
Release Date: July 11
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyamvada Krishnan
Director: Anuraj Manohar
Set in a tribal village in Kerala, Narivetta is a socially charged drama that follows Peter Varghese, a police constable caught in a moral conflict. As rioting and peaceful protests turn violent, he is at war with duty and humanity. Powerful performances coupled with sharp political overtones make the film a must-watch for cinema enthusiasts of thought-provoking cinema.
3. Moonwalk
Streaming On: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 8
Cast: Sibi Kuttappan, Rishi Kainikkara
Director: Vinod AK
Supported by big names such as Lijo Jose Pellissery and Listin Stephen, Moonwalk brings to reality the dynamic breakdance craze of Kerala in the 1980s. Set in Thiruvananthapuram, the movie is about a team of young dance enthusiasts who are motivated by the legendary moonwalk. The movie, featuring a predominantly debutant cast, represents the cultural buzz with raw energy and reality.
4. The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 3
Streaming On: Netflix
Release Date: July 11
Host: Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma returns with season 3 of his popular comedy chat show, guaranteeing his signature wit, new roster of celebrity guests, and lots of laughs to spice up your weekend.
5. 8 Vasantalu
Streaming On: Netflix
Currently Streaming
Cast: Ananthika Sanilkumar, Ravi Theja Duggirala
Director: Phanindra Narsetti
This Telugu-language coming-of-age story centres on Shuddhi, a young girl navigating grief and growth in Ooty after her father’s passing. A gentle and emotionally layered narrative about love, identity, and healing, 8 Vasantalu is perfect for fans of intimate, character-driven storytelling.
