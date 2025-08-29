OTT Releases This Weekend: Metro In Dino, Karate Kid Legends, Kingdom & More To Stream Now

Hyderabad: As the weekend nears, OTT platforms are set to treat audiences with a new batch of web series and films of all genres. If you're in the mood for a light-hearted romance, a gritty family drama, a suspense thriller, or a retro martial arts tale, the releases of this week have something for everyone. From Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5, the content platter is packed with entertainment worth bingeing in one sitting.
Here's a list of the most exciting OTT releases you can stream this weekend.
Metro In Dino
Streaming On: Netflix
OTT Release Date: August 29, 2025
Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan
Director: Anurag Basu
Filmmaker Anurag Basu comes back with yet another multi-starrer flick - this time in four Indian cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. Metro In Dino traces four couples' lives as they try to navigate through love and relationships against the chaotic backdrop of urban life.
The film highlights the beauty and complexity of modern relationships, showcasing everything from young love to older couples who have been married for years. Based on Basu's narrative style, audiences can expect to feel a variety of sincere emotions, moments of intimacy, as well as commitment and conflict within the film.
Karate Kid: Legends
Streaming On: Netflix
OTT Release Date: August 30, 2025
Cast: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson
Director: Jonathan Entwistle
The Karate Kid franchise gets a fresh chapter with Karate Kid: Legends. The story centres on Li Fong, who moves to New York City with his mother after a tragic incident in Beijing. Having a tough time settling in, he befriends Mia Lipani, only to face hostility from her ex-boyfriend, a local karate champion.
Under the guidance of legendary Mr Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso, Li finds himself undergoing an inspiring transformation. They built a new fighting style together. The movie is a blend of nostalgia and new energy and is a must-see for both classic fans and newcomers.
Sarkeet
Streaming On: ManoramaMax
OTT Release Date: August 29, 2025
Cast: Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol
Director: Thamar KV
This Malayalam family drama is about a struggling Malayali couple who live in the UAE with a child diagnosed with ADHD. Their lives intersect with a man who has lost his job and is battling his own demons, and then their lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
The movie depicts themes of human connection, parental exhaustion, and empathy, providing an emotional viewing experience.
Rambo in Love
Streaming On: JioHotstar
OTT Release Date: 29th August, 2025
Cast: Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, Kavya Kashetti
Director: Ajith Reddy
A romantic comedy-drama, Rambo in Love is about a businessman on the verge of bankruptcy. His last hope for financial salvation is a possible investor, who happens to be his former lover. With past feelings still lingering, sparks fly, and chaos ensues, making it a romantic drama laced with tension, humour, and love.
Love Untangled
Streaming On: Netflix
OTT Release Date: August 29, 2025
Cast: Shin Eun-soo, Gong Myung, Kang Mi-na
Director: Sun Namkoong
The Korean romantic comedy, set in the late 1990s, gets the innocence of teenage love just right. Park Se-ri, who is insecure about her curly hair, seeks the help of new transfer student Han Yun-seok to impress her crush.
What starts as an easy plan soon turns into a surprise romance full of laughter, self-discovery, and touching moments. Love Untangled will appeal to fans of nostalgic love stories and retro K-drama fanatics.
Shodha
Streaming On: ZEE5
OTT Release Date: August 29, 2025
Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Anusha Ranganath
Director: Sunil Mysuru
This Kannada psychological thriller keeps the audience guessing until the very end. It follows Rohit, a lawyer whose wife Meera goes missing after an accident, only to mysteriously return. While everyone else believes she is real, Rohit suspects she is an imposter, a belief dismissed as the result of his brain injury.
Set in the eerie landscapes of Madikeri, Shodha is full of suspense and psychological drama over the period of six episodes.
Songs of Paradise
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
OTT Release Date: August 29, 2025
Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani
Director: Danish Renzu
Against the idyllic setting of Kashmir, Songs of Paradise is about a struggling young singer who grapples with loss and cultural barriers. She discovers a long-lost family melody and fights to keep it alive, and the story wonderfully interweaves music, memory, and grit.
The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang
Streaming On: SonyLIV
OTT Release Date: August 29, 2025
Cast: Jagadish, Niranj Maniyanpilla, Sanju Sivaram
Director: Krishand
This Malayalam web series is about five friends from a slum in Thiruvananthapuram who dream of power by controlling a temple festival. Their aspirations go awry when a merciless gangster comes in their way, leading to a thrilling mix of drama and action.
Atomic
Streaming On: JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium
OTT Release Date: August 29, 2025
Cast: Alfie Allen, Shazad Latif, Samira Wiley
Director: Gregory Burke
Atomic is an international spy thriller with high stakes, espionage, betrayal, and survival. The show, with a good cast and compelling premise, offers nail-biting drama for the spy-action fan.
Kingdom
Streaming On: Netflix
OTT Release Date: August 27, 2025
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana
Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
Marking the beginning of a planned duology, Kingdom is a Telugu-language spy action thriller. Constable Surya "Suri" embarks on an undercover mission to a Sri Lankan island, where he reunites with his lost brother Shiva while confronting a gold-smuggling cartel.
Packed with action and emotional depth, the film highlights loyalty, brotherhood, and duty.
