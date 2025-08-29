ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Metro In Dino, Karate Kid Legends, Kingdom & More To Stream Now

Hyderabad: As the weekend nears, OTT platforms are set to treat audiences with a new batch of web series and films of all genres. If you're in the mood for a light-hearted romance, a gritty family drama, a suspense thriller, or a retro martial arts tale, the releases of this week have something for everyone. From Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5, the content platter is packed with entertainment worth bingeing in one sitting.

Here's a list of the most exciting OTT releases you can stream this weekend.

Metro In Dino

Streaming On: Netflix

OTT Release Date: August 29, 2025

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan

Director: Anurag Basu

Filmmaker Anurag Basu comes back with yet another multi-starrer flick - this time in four Indian cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. Metro In Dino traces four couples' lives as they try to navigate through love and relationships against the chaotic backdrop of urban life.

The film highlights the beauty and complexity of modern relationships, showcasing everything from young love to older couples who have been married for years. Based on Basu's narrative style, audiences can expect to feel a variety of sincere emotions, moments of intimacy, as well as commitment and conflict within the film.

Karate Kid: Legends

Streaming On: Netflix

OTT Release Date: August 30, 2025

Cast: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson

Director: Jonathan Entwistle

The Karate Kid franchise gets a fresh chapter with Karate Kid: Legends. The story centres on Li Fong, who moves to New York City with his mother after a tragic incident in Beijing. Having a tough time settling in, he befriends Mia Lipani, only to face hostility from her ex-boyfriend, a local karate champion.

Under the guidance of legendary Mr Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso, Li finds himself undergoing an inspiring transformation. They built a new fighting style together. The movie is a blend of nostalgia and new energy and is a must-see for both classic fans and newcomers.

Sarkeet

Streaming On: ManoramaMax

OTT Release Date: August 29, 2025

Cast: Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol

Director: Thamar KV

This Malayalam family drama is about a struggling Malayali couple who live in the UAE with a child diagnosed with ADHD. Their lives intersect with a man who has lost his job and is battling his own demons, and then their lives intertwine in unexpected ways.

The movie depicts themes of human connection, parental exhaustion, and empathy, providing an emotional viewing experience.

Rambo in Love

Streaming On: JioHotstar

OTT Release Date: 29th August, 2025

Cast: Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, Kavya Kashetti

Director: Ajith Reddy

A romantic comedy-drama, Rambo in Love is about a businessman on the verge of bankruptcy. His last hope for financial salvation is a possible investor, who happens to be his former lover. With past feelings still lingering, sparks fly, and chaos ensues, making it a romantic drama laced with tension, humour, and love.

