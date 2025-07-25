OTT Releases This Weekend: Maargan, Sarzameen, Mandala Murders & More Titles To Stream Online

Hyderabad: As the weekend approaches, OTT platforms are once again gearing up to treat audiences with an array of new content in multiple genres and languages. From crime thrillers and dark comedies to family dramas full of emotions and mythological mysteries, this week's offerings have something for every type of binge viewer. As new titles start streaming on various platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and JioHotstar, it's time to refresh your watchlist. Here's a rundown of the most-awaited OTT releases this weekend:

Maargan

OTT Release Date: July 25

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshika, P Samuthirakani

Tamil actor-musician Vijay Antony headlines Maargan, a crime thriller that is director Leo John Paul's debut film. The movie is about ADGP Dhruv, a senior Mumbai police officer, who is sent to Chennai to crack a series of murders that were conducted using chemical injections. As the probe goes deeper, he joins forces with Shruthi and Kaali to uncover a dark and twisted trail leading to a dangerous killer. With dimly lit visuals and a terrifying score by Antony himself, Maargan guarantees a sit-on-the-edge crime thriller experience.

Sarzameen

OTT Release Date: July 25

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Helmed by Kayoze Irani in his feature film debut, Sarzameen is an action thriller bankrolled by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Star Studios. Set in Kashmir, the movie focuses on the life of Colonel Vijay, an Indian Army man compelled to deal with his troubled past when his estranged son becomes a militant. The son reappears years later, raising painful questions about loyalty, identity and redemption. Starring a strong cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol, the movie delves into themes of family ties and patriotic crisis.

Rangeen

OTT Release Date: July 25

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina

Combining wit with emotional depth, Rangeen is a bold comedy-drama that delves into the intricacies of contemporary relationships. Adarsh, a reserved newspaper editor, takes his life in a new direction after learning that his wife had an affair with a gigolo. In a bid to take back his self-respect, Adarsh turns into a gigolo too, and this takes him on a journey of ego conflicts and self-renewal.

Mandala Murders

OTT Release Date: July 25

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla

This Netflix original series transports audiences to the town of Charandaspur, where detectives Rea and Vikram are hired to solve ritualistic murders. Imbued with mythological legend and tied to a cryptic secret society, Mandala Murders combines psychological suspense, ancient prophecies, and symbolic evidence.

Ronth

OTT Release Date: Streaming now

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Lakshmi Menon

Ronth is a Malayalam-language psychological thriller that takes place over the course of one very harrowing night shift. Ronth is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar. It revolves around two vastly different police officers whose strained dynamic is tested when they face a life-altering crisis. The film examines their personal struggles, emotional baggage, and moral dilemmas, all under the pressure of duty and time.

Novocaine

OTT Release Date: July 25

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson

Novocaine offers a fresh twist on the action-comedy genre. The story centres around Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid), a mild-mannered bank employee who has a medical condition that makes him unable to feel pain. After the woman he loves is kidnapped during a bank heist, Nathan uses his unique condition as a weapon, turning into an unlikely action hero in a high-stakes rescue mission.