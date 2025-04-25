OTT Releases This Weekend: Jewel Thief, Weak Hero Class 2 & More For Your Perfect Summer Binge

Hyderabad: As the summer heat continues to rise, OTT platforms are bringing a refreshing lineup of thrilling, emotional, and laughter-packed content to keep viewers glued to their screens. From heist dramas to psychological thrillers and college stories, this weekend offers an exciting mix of new releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Here's a rundown of the top OTT releases hitting your screens this week:

1. Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins

OTT Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta

Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, Jewel Thief brings Saif Ali Khan back into the action arena. The film is about a master thief who is recruited for a high-stakes mission - to steal the African Red Sun diamond. However, what begins as a meticulously planned heist quickly devolves into a dangerous game of betrayal and shifting alliances.

2. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2

OTT Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj

Set in Madurai, this Tamil action-drama directed by SU Arun Kumar explores themes of revenge, family, and survival. The story centers on Kaali (played by Chiyaan Vikram), a reformed man striving for peace. However, an unexpected reunion with his past draws him back into a violent world. With emotionally charged performances and pulse-pounding action sequences, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is a gripping tale of a man torn between his past and present.

3. MAD Square

OTT Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Action

Cast: Narne Nithin, Vishnu Oi, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, and Priyanka Jawalkar.

The Telugu comedy-action flick, directed by Kalyan Shankar, is set in a college, where a group of students face a wild series of events sparked by an unusual incident that turns their lives upside down. With witty banter and unexpected plot twists, the film offers a perfect dose of light-hearted entertainment and campus nostalgia.

4. Ayyana Mane

OTT Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Kushee Ravi, Akshya Nayak, and Manasi Sudheer.

This Kannada-language psychological thriller is directed by Ramesh Indira and produced under the banner of Shruthi Naidu Productions. The plot centres around a newly married woman who enters her husband's ancestral house, only to uncover disturbing truths and deep-rooted family secrets.

5. Havoc

OTT Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

Neo-noir action thriller Havoc is helmed and penned by Gareth Evans. The storyline focuses on a bruised detective, portrayed by Tom Hardy, who fights his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son. In the process, he untangles his city's dark web of conspiracy and corruption. Havoc is rather a psychological journey than just fists and gunfire. Walker faces extreme emotional and physical challenges, and thus, he struggles with his own bad with trying to do justice in a world of betrayal and corruption.

6. Weak Hero Class 2

OTT Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min-young, Bae Na-ra, Yoo Su-bin, Lee Jae-min, and Lee Jun-young

Returning with its second season, Weak Hero Class 2 continues the story of Yeon Si-eun, a quiet yet fiercely intelligent student who takes a stand against school bullying. His world turns upside down when he is forced to stand up against school bullies, and what follows is an emotionally powerful drama that explores the darker sides of adolescence, friendship, and resilience. The second season will consist of eight episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 45-55 minutes.