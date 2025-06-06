OTT Releases This Weekend: Jaat, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Mercy For None & More To Stream Now

Hyderabad: It's the first weekend in June 2025 already, with a variety of new releases across all of the leading OTT platforms, and they are covering the many different genres such as comedy, drama, mystery, and thriller. As the weekend arrives, streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are rolling out a different mix of films and web series created for many different language-speaking audiences and diverse cinematic tastes. Here is a list of the newest OTT releases that are now streaming this weekend.

1. Jaat

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: It is streaming now

Jaat, a high-octane action thriller, is the Hindi debut film of director Gopichand Malineni, who is known for his works in the Telugu film industry and offers a gripping story of crime and revenge. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Jagapathi Babu.

The story revolves around a mysterious passenger with an obsessive demand for an apology, clashing with a hardened labourer-turned-crime boss. What begins as a seemingly personal vendetta soon unravels into a larger web of violence and secrets, making Jaat a compelling watch for fans of dark, suspense-driven storytelling.

2. Bhool Chuk Maaf

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: June 6

Bringing a whimsical twist to romance and fantasy, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a Hindi-language romantic comedy with a supernatural spin. The movie is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films in association with Amazon, MGM Studios and features Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Seema Pahwa.

Set in Banaras, the movie is about Ranjan, a government employee who is love-struck and whose marriage plans with his love Titli take a turn when he violates a promise made to Lord Shiva. A laugh-out-loud and tear-jerking ride of destiny, faith, and atonement follows.

3. Mercy For None

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: June 6

For crime drama fans, Mercy For None offers an edge-of-your-seat plot full of suspense and emotional depth. The series revolves around a reformed gangster who has abandoned his violent past, only to be pulled back into the criminal life following the mysterious death of his brother.

With South Korean stars So Ji-seob, Huh Joon-ho, and Ahn Kil-kang starring in the series, Mercy For None wonderfully deals with themes of loyalty, revenge and the moral cost of decisions. As the lead grapples with demons from his past, audiences are invited on a suspenseful, emotional ride through a world where peace has a fatal price tag.

4. Patth

Platform: Manorama Max

Release Date: June 6

On the Malayalam front, Patth brings a special cultural point of view on screen. The film is about Unni, an aspiring editor working on a travel vlog that features a classic traditional Kenyan tribal song. He makes a documentary with the help of his girlfriend to peel back the layers of music, culture, and identity.

With a blend of travel, art, and personal discovery, Patth promises a soulful and enriching viewing experience that explores cross-cultural connections and the universal language of music.

5. Ginny & Georgia Season 3

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 5

The hit family drama Ginny & Georgia returns with its much-awaited third season. Developed by Sarah Lampert, the series continues to explore the complex relationship between Ginny, now a teenager, and her mom, Georgia. This season puts Georgia on trial for murder, shaking up the Miller family as Ginny and younger brother Austin face increasing public scrutiny and personal trauma.

Blending teen drama with more profound investigations of Georgia's unsettling history, Ginny & Georgia Season 3 builds on its classic mix of emotionally rich storytelling and incisive character work.