OTT Releases This Weekend: Inspector Zende, Su From So, Kannappa, Malik & More To Stream

This week's OTT releases include Inspector Zende, Su From So, Kannappa, and more, offering diverse entertainment across genres.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 5, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: As September arrives, streaming giants are prepping a new list of films and shows to entice viewers. From devotional films and supernatural comedies to dark thrillers and sentimental romances, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and MX Player are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for:
Kannappa
OTT Release Date: September 5
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Mohan Babu-produced film, Kannappa, a devotional drama, is releasing on OTT this week. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and scripted by Vishnu Manchu. Inspired by the legendary follower of Lord Shiva, Kannappa, the film traces the life of Thinnadu, a fierce tribal fighter who transforms from an atheist to a staunch worshipper of Vayulinga, a form of Shiva. The film stars Vishnu Manchu as the titular character, with Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, and Madhoo. Big stars such as Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal appear in cameo roles.
Su From So
OTT Release Date: September 5 (tentative)
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
After making waves in cinemas following its release on July 25, Kannada supernatural comedy Su From So is set to make its OTT debut. The official streaming date is not confirmed yet, but as per reports, the film is scheduled to land on OTT on September 5 on JioHotstar.
The movie, directed by Shaneel Gautham, has Raj B Shetty, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Mime Ramdas in key roles. The plot revolves around Ashoka, a young man who finds himself possessed by Sulochana, a mischievous spirit he secretly admires. What follows is a series of rib-tickling supernatural events in his village, as the community bands together to deal with the ghost. With its mix of humour and horror, Su From So has already impressed critics and is expected to reach a wider audience online.
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan
OTT Release Date: September 5
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Romance is in the air with Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, produced by Zee Studios and Mini Films. Written by Manasi Bagla and directed by Santosh Singh, the film features Vikrant Massey alongside debutant Shanaya Kapoor. With its soulful premise and fresh pairing, the film is set to tug at the heartstrings of viewers when it arrives on ZEE5.
Inspector Zende
OTT Release Date: September 5
OTT Platform: Netflix
Manoj Bajpayee returns in a completely new avatar with Inspector Zende, a comedy-thriller that promises both suspense and dark humour. Written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film stars Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende, while Jim Sarbh plays Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut, this quirky thriller lands on Netflix on the same day as Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan.
Maalik
OTT Release Date: September 5
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani and directed by Pulkit, Maalik is a thriller film featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Prosenjit Chatterjee of Bengali cinema and Manushi Chillar also play important roles in the film. Although its box office performance has been limited, much is being expected of it to find a greater reach digitally, with streaming viewers preparing to witness its raw narrative and strong performances.
Rise and Fall
OTT Release Date: September 6
OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
Reality television gets a bold new twist with Rise and Fall, hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. The series places 16 celebrity contestants in a "Rulers vs Workers" format - the Rulers living in a luxurious penthouse, while the workers are in a bare-bones basement. Over the course of 42 days, shifting fortunes, betrayals, and alliances determine who climbs to the top. The star-studded lineup includes Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, and Arbaaz Patel.
READ MORE