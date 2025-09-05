OTT Releases This Weekend: Inspector Zende, Su From So, Kannappa, Malik & More To Stream

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hyderabad: As September arrives, streaming giants are prepping a new list of films and shows to entice viewers. From devotional films and supernatural comedies to dark thrillers and sentimental romances, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and MX Player are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for:

Kannappa

OTT Release Date: September 5

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mohan Babu-produced film, Kannappa, a devotional drama, is releasing on OTT this week. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and scripted by Vishnu Manchu. Inspired by the legendary follower of Lord Shiva, Kannappa, the film traces the life of Thinnadu, a fierce tribal fighter who transforms from an atheist to a staunch worshipper of Vayulinga, a form of Shiva. The film stars Vishnu Manchu as the titular character, with Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, and Madhoo. Big stars such as Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal appear in cameo roles.

Su From So

OTT Release Date: September 5 (tentative)

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

After making waves in cinemas following its release on July 25, Kannada supernatural comedy Su From So is set to make its OTT debut. The official streaming date is not confirmed yet, but as per reports, the film is scheduled to land on OTT on September 5 on JioHotstar.

The movie, directed by Shaneel Gautham, has Raj B Shetty, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Mime Ramdas in key roles. The plot revolves around Ashoka, a young man who finds himself possessed by Sulochana, a mischievous spirit he secretly admires. What follows is a series of rib-tickling supernatural events in his village, as the community bands together to deal with the ghost. With its mix of humour and horror, Su From So has already impressed critics and is expected to reach a wider audience online.

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan