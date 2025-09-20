ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: From Mahavatar Narsimha to Bads of Bollywood, Here’s Your Watchlist

Hyderabad: If you are looking for fresh entertainment this weekend, your streaming watchlist just got bigger. From legal dramas and supernatural thrillers to animated mythology drama to a cheeky satire on Bollywood, India’s OTT platforms are packed with new releases.

Whether you are a fan of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, or Malayalam content, there is something for everyone to stream and binge. Here’s your complete guide to all the movies and series releasing this weekend, along with release dates and platforms so you don’t miss a single title.

The Trial Season 2

Platform: JioHotstar (also via OTTplay Premium)

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Kajol returns as Noyonika Sengupta in this legal drama that tests her identity and career. In Trial Season 2, the makers explore complex cases and the characters often find themselves at the threshhold where lines blur between justice and personal life. The latest season directed by Umesh Bist also stras Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Sonali Kulkarni, Kubbra Sait, and more.

The Bads of Bollywood

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 18, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with this satirical series. The Bads of Bollywood follows an outsider navigating the chaotic world of Bollywood. The show, laced with cheeky humour offers viewers an inside look at the highs and lows of the apparently glossy film industry.

Haunted Hotel

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Adult animated horror-comedy Haunted Hotel follows a single mother who inherits a haunted hotel. When her late brother’s ghost becomes her business partner, it adds both humour and thrills. Created by Matt Roller, Haunted Hotel blends scares with laughs and creates a unique entertainment experience for viewers.

Mahavatar Narsimha

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 19, 2025

After a glorous run in theaters, director Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha is now on OTT. The film is based on stories from the Vishnu Purana and Shrimad Bhagavata Purana. The animated action-drama follows Prahlad’s devotion to Lord Vishnu amid opposition from his father, Hiranyakashipu.

Here are few more regional titles to explore on OTT

New OTT Releases in Tamil

Police Police

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: September 19, 2025