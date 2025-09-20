OTT Releases This Weekend: From Mahavatar Narsimha to Bads of Bollywood, Here’s Your Watchlist
This weekend’s OTT lineup is packed with fresh releases. From Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood to blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha, here’s your ultimate binge guide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: If you are looking for fresh entertainment this weekend, your streaming watchlist just got bigger. From legal dramas and supernatural thrillers to animated mythology drama to a cheeky satire on Bollywood, India’s OTT platforms are packed with new releases.
Whether you are a fan of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, or Malayalam content, there is something for everyone to stream and binge. Here’s your complete guide to all the movies and series releasing this weekend, along with release dates and platforms so you don’t miss a single title.
The Trial Season 2
Platform: JioHotstar (also via OTTplay Premium)
Release Date: September 19, 2025
Kajol returns as Noyonika Sengupta in this legal drama that tests her identity and career. In Trial Season 2, the makers explore complex cases and the characters often find themselves at the threshhold where lines blur between justice and personal life. The latest season directed by Umesh Bist also stras Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Sonali Kulkarni, Kubbra Sait, and more.
The Bads of Bollywood
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 18, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with this satirical series. The Bads of Bollywood follows an outsider navigating the chaotic world of Bollywood. The show, laced with cheeky humour offers viewers an inside look at the highs and lows of the apparently glossy film industry.
Haunted Hotel
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 19, 2025
Adult animated horror-comedy Haunted Hotel follows a single mother who inherits a haunted hotel. When her late brother’s ghost becomes her business partner, it adds both humour and thrills. Created by Matt Roller, Haunted Hotel blends scares with laughs and creates a unique entertainment experience for viewers.
Mahavatar Narsimha
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 19, 2025
After a glorous run in theaters, director Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha is now on OTT. The film is based on stories from the Vishnu Purana and Shrimad Bhagavata Purana. The animated action-drama follows Prahlad’s devotion to Lord Vishnu amid opposition from his father, Hiranyakashipu.
Here are few more regional titles to explore on OTT
New OTT Releases in Tamil
Police Police
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 19, 2025
House Mates
Platform: Zee5
Release Date: September 19, 2025
Indra
Platform: SunNXT
Release Date: September 19, 2025
New OTT Releases in Telugu
Kanya Kumari
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: September 17, 2025
Junior (Also in Kannada)
Platform: Prime Video, Aha Telugu
Release Date: September 19, 2025
Prema Ishq Kaadhal
Platform: Etv Win
Release Date: 2013 (now streaming)
New OTT Releases in Kannada
Maatonda Heluve
Platform: SunNXT
Release Date: September 19, 2025
New OTT Releases in Malayalam
Soothravakyam
Platform: Manorama Max, Saina Play
Release Date: September 19, 2025
Randaam Yaamam
Platform: ManoramaMax
Release Date: September 19, 2025
Two Men
Platform: ManoramaMax
Release Date: September 19, 2025
