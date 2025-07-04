OTT Releases This Weekend: From Heads Of State To Good Wife - Here's What's Streaming

Hyderabad: A new wave of OTT releases has come just in time to add some zing to your weekend watchlist. From adrenaline-pumping action thrillers and tear-jerking dramas to comedies and courtroom wars, there's something to suit every mood on prominent streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar.

No matter if it is an intimate evening at home or a binge-watching session with buddies, this weekend presents several new releases. Below is a list of some of the most highly anticipated titles that you can watch right now.

1. Kaalidhar Laapata

OTT Release Date: July 4, 2025

Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Daivik Baghela, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Abhishek Bachchan headlines this comedy-drama as Kaalidhar, an elderly man who finds out his family has conspired to leave him behind. Rather than wait for the inevitable to catch up with him, he flees home and embarks on a most unexpected journey. Along the way, he meets an 8-year-old orphan who turns his life upside down. The movie looks at themes of abandonment, companionship, and finding joy in the most unlikely of circumstances.

2. Thug Life

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Ali Fazal, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi

Mani Ratnam directed Thug Life is an intense action drama about gangster Sakhtivel (Kamal Haasan) who adopts a young boy named Amaran, after rescuing him from a gang of horrible people involved in a gang war. Years later, when Sakhtivel escapes an assassination attempt, suspicions are raised and father-son trust is put to the test. Through suspenseful action scenes and complex storylines, the film is a cinematic treat for those who love gritty crime fiction.

3. Heads of State

OTT Release Date: Now Streaming

Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Idris Elba

In Heads of State, a world threat brings together unexpected friends - the President of the United States and the UK Prime Minister. With a cast featuring Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba, this action-comedy delivers high-stakes diplomacy, action and humour. Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is an ideal choice for fans of action-packed political thrillers.

4. Uppu Kappurambu

Release Date on OTT: July 4, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Babu Mohan

A satirical Telugu comedy, Uppu Kappurambu takes audiences on a ride to the fictional village of Chitti Jayapuram in the 1990s. The film, starring Keerthy Suresh and Suhas, is a tale about a local burial ground crisis that becomes a symbol of wider social issues. Written and directed by Ani IV Sasi, the movies blends slapstick comedy with witty dialogue and suggestive messages, offering both laughs and moments of introspection.

5. The Old Guard 2

OTT Release Date: Available Now Streaming

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Uma Thurman, Chiwetel Ejiofor

In this highly anticipated sequel, Andy (Charlize Theron) has to learn to live without her immortality alongside returning to meet again with her team of warriors from times gone by to battle a new menace that emerges out of the past. With its signature mix of fantasy, action, and emotional depth, The Old Guard 2 builds on the success of its predecessor while expanding the universe with new twists and a stellar cast.

6. Good Wife

OTT Release Date: July 4, 2025

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Aari Arujunan

An Indian adaptation of the highly acclaimed American legal drama, The Good Wife follows the story of a woman (played by Priyamani) who is compelled to re-enter her career in law when her husband's scandal destabilizes their family. Directed by Revathy, the series unites courtroom drama with emotional familial dynamics to present a riveting and touching watch.