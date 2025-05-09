OTT Releases This Weekend: From Good Bad Ugly To The Royals, Here Are The Top 5 Titles To Watch

Hyderabad: The weekend has finally arrived, and with it comes a fresh slate of entertainment on OTT platforms that promises to cater to all tastes - be it romance, action, comedy, or thriller. This week, popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are rolling out some much-anticipated titles featuring an impressive lineup of actors, including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Amol Parashar, and John Abraham.

From high-stakes diplomatic drama to heartwarming rural comedies, here are the top five OTT releases you won't want to miss this weekend:

1. Good Bad Ugly

OTT Release Date: Currently streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Good Bad Ugly, a Tamil-language action comedy, is now streaming on Netflix. The story revolves around AK, also known as "The Red Dragon," a former criminal who attempts to lead a reformed life for the sake of his wife and son. However, his peaceful world is shattered when his past comes back to haunt him - his son is threatened, pushing AK to return to his old ways to protect his family. Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Tinnu Anand. The film blends intense action with moments of dark humour, making it a compelling watch for fans of the genre.

2. Odela 2

OTT Release Date: Currently streaming

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

If supernatural thrillers are more your style, then Odela 2 on Amazon Prime Video is your pick for the weekend. Set in a culturally rich and tradition-bound village, the film follows the spiritual journey of Odela Mallana Swamy, who rises to confront malevolent forces threatening his homeland. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, and Vasishtha N Simha, the movie combines folklore with suspense, creating a gripping narrative that's steeped in mysticism and rural beliefs. The atmospheric visuals and strong performances elevate the storytelling, ensuring a riveting watch.

3. The Royals

OTT Release Date: May 09, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Adding a dash of romance and humour to your weekend lineup is The Royals, a light-hearted rom-com drama streaming on Netflix. Headlined by Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, the series centres on Prince Aviraaj and Sophia Shekhar, a palace restoration expert hired by the royal family. Amidst chandeliers and cultural legacies, a love story unfolds. The show also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, and Vihaan Samat. With its mix of royalty, romance, and relatable characters, The Royals promises to be a breezy, feel-good binge.

4. Gram Chikitsalay

OTT Release Date: May 09, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

From the creators of the most-watched Indian show, Panchayat, the makers are back with yet another new comedy show, Gram Chikitsalay. The plot is set in the rural village of Bhatkhandi, where Dr Prabhat, played by Amol Parashar, is attempting to re-establish the village's old medical centre. But to do so, he must contend with Dr Chetak Kumar (Vinay Pathak), a scam artist, who is respected by the whole village for his cure. The scams, dialogues, and the race towards revival will leave you in continuous laughter. The series also stars Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

5. The Diplomat

OTT Release Date: May 09, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Inspired by true events, The Diplomat is about JP Singh, who is the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan. He encounters a rare dilemma when a mysterious woman who identifies herself as an Indian citizen requests him to assist her in going back to India. In order to secure her safe return to India, JP Singh gets trapped between both governments. John Abraham has played the role of JP Singh. Kumud Mishra, Vishal Vashishtha, Sadia Khatib, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, and Benjamin Gilani are featured in the film as well.