OTT Releases This Week: Squid Game Season 3, Panchayat 4, Raid 2 And More To Binge

Hyderabad: Weekend is here and we have yet another slew of OTT releases to add to your watchlist. This week many popular streaming platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5, are releasing fresh and exciting titles spanning genres such as political thriller, psychological thriller, comedy, light drama, and fantasy. The weekend escape includes thrillers about death and tension in the air with suspenseful crime stories, and craziness of petty small town rivalries; this week's new releases has many different flavours and something for everyone.

Here is a closer look at the most popular, anticipated films and series available to stream now:

1. Squid Game Season 3

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological Drama, Thriller

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Greg Chun, Wi Ha-Joon

After a long wait, the final season of Squid Game is finally here. It picks up straight from the end of Season 2, with Gi-hun returning to the games after a failed attempt at a rebulution. The stakes are higher in Season 3, with psychological stakes that are even higher. Creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, shares that this season will be even more of an emotional roller coaster ride, with dark themes and surprise activities. As Gi-hun attempts to win back from the Front Man, he will also have to contend with his own guilt. Viewers can finally expect a gut-wrenching conclusion to this global phenomenon.

2. Raid 2

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Political Drama, Crime Thriller

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as honest IRS officer Amay Patnaik in this gritty political thriller. After a failed raid in another city, Patnaik is transferred to Bhoj, where he faces off against corrupt kingpin Dada Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The plot intensifies when Ajay is suspended but continues his mission to expose political corruption. With powerful performances and a tightly-written story, Raid 2 is a worthy sequel to the 2018 original.

3. Panchayat Season 4

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Political Drama, Comedy

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav

The beloved rural comedy-drama is back! This time, the spotlight is on the intense political battle between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan as elections approach in Phulera. The series retains its charm, wit, and heartfelt moments while exploring power struggles, village politics, and the quirky lives of its characters. Panchayat Season 4 continues to blend humour with emotional storytelling in the most relatable way.

4. Mistry

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Cast: Ram Kapoor, Mona Singh, Shikha Talsania

Based on the American hit show Monk, this Indian adaptation follows ex-cop Armaan Mistry, a brilliant detective with severe OCD. Played by Ram Kapoor, Mistry tries to solve complex cases in humorous yet gripping ways. The series balances crime-solving with quirky comedy, and Mona Singh adds to the charm as Mistry's supportive partner. It's a fun ride packed with mystery and laughter.

5. Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Abhignya Vuthaluru, Ramaraju, Charan Lakkaraju

Set in the 1990s, this eerie mystery series unfolds in a village cursed by the deaths of newlywed brides. PC Meena, a courageous female cop, decides to investigate by getting married herself. What follows is a suspense-filled journey through folklore, fear, and unexpected revelations. The series stands out with its rural setting and strong female lead.

6. Ironheart

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Cast: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos

Marvel fans, it's time to celebrate because Ironheart introduces its teenage genius Riri Williams, who creates her own Iron Man suit in Chicago after Wakanda Forever. Six episodes of plenty of fun, exciting action, new technology and cameos. Ironheart is a great addition to the MCU strategy.

This week's OTT releases have a bit of everything covered - comedy, emotional stories, thrillers, suspense, and plenty of action. So grab your snacks, and decide what on the screen you'd like to watch.