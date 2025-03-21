OTT Releases This Week: Khakee The Bengal Chapter, Dragon, And 4 More Must-Watch Titles

Hyderabad: A thrilling lineup of new movies and web series is set to hit OTT platforms this week, offering viewers a mix of action, crime, mystery, and drama. From Akshay Kumar's high-octane aerial action film Sky Force to the intense cop drama Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, this week's OTT releases promise an exciting watch.

Here's a complete list of all the major OTT releases this week and where you can watch them.

1. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

OTT Release Date: March 20

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Khakee franchise returns with another hard-hitting crime drama, this time shifting its focus to the early 2000s in Kolkata. The series follows IPS officer Arjun Maitra (played by Jeet), a determined cop who takes on the criminal underworld that has gripped the city. His biggest adversary is Bagha (Saswata Chatterjee), a ruthless crime lord who rules the streets with an iron fist. As Maitra delves deeper into the case, he finds himself entangled in a dangerous game where the lines between law and corruption blur. With intense action sequences and a gripping storyline, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter promises a thrilling ride. The series is now streaming on Netflix.

2. Sky Force

OTT Release Date: March 21

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

After an impressive theatrical run, Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, is finally making its way to OTT. This action-packed war drama, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, explores themes of heroism, sacrifice, and patriotism. Featuring a stellar cast that includes Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan, Sky Force is set against the backdrop of India's aerial battles, offering audiences breathtaking visuals and an emotionally resonant narrative. Fans of war dramas and action thrillers can stream Sky Force exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting March 21.

3. Kanneda

OTT Release Date: March 21

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Set in the 1990s, Kanneda is a survival crime thriller that follows the life of a Punjabi immigrant in Canada. While he challenges racism through music, his pursuit of justice becomes complicated as he finds himself on the radar of those willing to commit extreme violence. Created by Sandeep Jain, the series stars Parmish Verma, Christopher Kouros, and Samuel W Hodgson. The show provides drama, action, and a message of resilience to audiences. Kanneda is now available for streaming on JioHotstar.

4. Revelations

OTT Release Date: March 21

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Revelations, directed by the filmmaker behind Train to Busan and Hellbound, is a chilling thriller that focuses on themes of faith, vengeance, and mystery. At the center of the plot is a pastor named Min-chan who is gravely devoted to his faith. His world nosedives in turmoil soon after his son goes mysteriously missing. After being convinced that divine intervention has revealed the identity of his son's kidnapper, he decides to take matters into his own hands and exact vengeance. Meanwhile, the detective assigned to the case, Yeon-hee, faces her own demons in an attempt to solve the case. Revelations weaves together psychological tension and spiritual avenues that make this a must-watch. The film will premiere on Netflix on March 21.

5. Shaadi Mubarak - Phere Aur Fun Unlimited

OTT Release Date: March 22

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Shaadi Mubarak - Phere Aur Fun Unlimited (Photo: Show's Poster)

If you enjoy the genre of reality television, you will enjoy Shaadi Mubarak - Phere Aur Fun Unlimited which explores Indian weddings with a twist. This reality show, directed by Sahil Mehta, features five couples from different backgrounds as they deal with cultural traditions while facing emotional hurdles and family expectations on their road to matrimony. Packed with drama, fun, and colourful Indian culture, Shaadi Mubarak will be released on ZEE5 on March 22.

6. Dragon

OTT Release Date: March 21

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, has been released on OTT following a successful theatrical run. The Tamil film, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and released on February 21, 2025, grossed Rs 150 crore at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, Dragon also features Anupama Parameswaran Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, KS Ravikumar, and George Maryan. In the film, a college student drops out and finds a high-paying job, but is compelled to change his ways when his past comes back to haunt him.