OTT Releases This Week: Detective Sherdil, Ground Zero, Kerala Crime Files S2 And More To Binge

Hyderabad: This weekend promises a vibrant mix of genres for viewers across OTT platforms, as several much-anticipated films and web series premiere between June 17 and 21, 2025. From high-octane thrillers and light-hearted family comedies to emotional dramas and intriguing reality shows, streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar are loaded with fresh content to binge.

Here's your detailed guide to the latest OTT releases you shouldn't miss.

1. Ground Zero – Amazon Prime Video (June 20)

Language: Hindi

Genre: Action Thriller

Starring Emraan Hashmi and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero follows the gripping two-year mission of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey to capture terrorist mastermind Ghazi Baba. The film dramatises real-life events, including the attacks on the Indian Parliament and Akshardham Temple. Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain play key roles in this emotionally intense action-packed story.

2. Detective Sherdil – ZEE5 (June 20)

Language: Hindi

Genre: Mystery-Comedy

Diljit Dosanjh stars as the quirky Detective Sherdil in this offbeat whodunit set in Budapest. The film follows the investigation into the mysterious death of an industrialist, featuring a web of oddball characters. With an ensemble cast including Diana Penty, Sumeet Vyas, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, and Ratna Pathak Shah, this humorous mystery is full of surprises.

3. Kerala Crime Files – Season 2 – JioHotstar (June 20)

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Crime Drama

The second season of Kerala Crime Files kicks off with the mysterious disappearance of a young policewoman from her duty post. As the investigation unfolds, the focus shifts inward, challenging the department's own sense of accountability. Arjun Radhakrishnan returns as SI Noble, joined by Indrans as CPO Ambili Raju. The series continues its thoughtful and grounded storytelling approach.

4. Prince and Family – ZEE5 (June 20)

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Family Comedy

This light-hearted family drama stars Dileep as Prince Chakkalakkal, a respected bridal boutique owner from central Kerala who is still unmarried in his late 30s. Directed by Binto Stephen, the film focuses on family expectations, love, and identity in a rural setting. The story balances humour with gentle emotional beats, making it a heartwarming weekend watch.

5. Olympo – Netflix (June 20)

Language: Spanish (with English audio & subtitles)

Genre: Sports Drama

Set in the high-pressure world of elite sports, Olympo follows young athletes at the CAR Pirineos training center as they strive for greatness. Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, the show dives into the emotional and moral challenges that come with ambition, competition, and personal sacrifice. The series captures both the triumph and trauma of chasing perfection.

6. Final Destination: Bloodlines – Amazon Prime Video (June 17)

Language: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Genre: Supernatural Horror

The cult horror franchise returns after 14 years with Final Destination: Bloodlines, focusing on Stefani, a college student plagued by terrifying visions of a past tragedy. As she uncovers her family's cursed history, she realises death is closing in. With a haunting premise and classic tension, the film is available for rent (Rs 399) or purchase (Rs 499).

7. The Traitors – Amazon Prime Video (Ongoing, June 12 onwards)

Language: Hindi

Genre: Reality Game Show

The Hindi adaptation of the international hit The Traitors continues with new episodes every Thursday. Contestants compete for a Rs 1 crore prize while trying to identify traitors secretly eliminating players each night. Suspense, betrayal, and mind games define this reality series where no one can be fully trusted.

8. The Great Indian Kapil Show – Season 3 – Netflix (June 21)

Language: Hindi

Genre: Comedy Talk Show

Kapil Sharma returns with the third season of his fan-favourite comedy show, now with both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh on the panel. Promising laughter-packed weekends, Netflix teased the season with, "Ek kursi paaji ke liye please. Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar." Expect celebrity guests, comic sketches, and plenty of laughs.

From detective comedies and real-life-inspired thrillers to intense sports dramas and comforting family tales, this week's OTT lineup offers something for everyone. Whether you're a fan of action, comedy, mystery or reality tv, platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar are all going to provide you with plenty of new content on your screens.