OTT Releases This Week: Chhaava, Doctor Who Season 2, And More Titles To Binge This Weekend

Hyderabad: Get ready to clear your weekend schedule because the OTT universe is bursting with new releases this week! From gripping historical dramas and thrillers to comedies and high-concept sci-fi, there's something for everyone dropping between April 11 and April 13 across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, and more.

1. Chhaava

Release Date: April 11 | Streaming on: Netflix

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a grand historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai. The narrative explores the fierce power struggle between Sambhaji and the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. With themes of royal betrayal, valor, and legacy, this film promises a riveting dive into Maratha history.

2. Chhorii 2

Release Date: April 11 | Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The spine-chilling sequel to the 2021 horror hit returns with Nushrratt Bharuccha reprising her role as Sakshi. Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 follows Sakshi as she fights to protect her daughter from a sinister cult. With a haunting atmosphere and chilling plot twists, this one's for fans of psychological horror.

3. Pravinkoodu Shappu

Release Date: April 11 | Streaming on: Sony LIV, OTTplay Premium

Starring Basil Joseph, this Malayalam crime thriller delves into a murder mystery set in a remote village. With a gripping investigation and layers of suspense, the film has already created buzz with its realistic storytelling and strong performances.

4. Painkili

Release Date: April 11 | Streaming on: Manorama Max

A feel-good Malayalam rom-com, Painkili narrates the hilarious misadventures of a man pretending to be mentally ill and a woman desperate to escape an arranged marriage. Their oddball chemistry and chaotic encounters promise plenty of laughs.

5. Kingston

Release Date: April 13 | Streaming on: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium

Set in the strange coastal village of Thoovathor, Kingston follows a sea smuggler as he faces a vicious supernatural curse. Combining Tamil folklore with horror and adventure, this fantasy-horror film is sure to appeal to genre fans.

6. Hacks Season 4

Release Date: April 11 | Streaming on: JioHotstar

The Emmy-winning comedy series is back, with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder reprising their roles as Deborah and Ava, respectively. Season 4 follows the two women as their complex relationship continues to evolve in the world of fame, mentorship, and the creative process, all the while maintaining a sarcastic sense of humour.

7. Doctor Who Season 2

Release Date: April 12 | Streaming on: JioHotstar

Ncuti Gatwa returns in the role of the Fifteenth Doctor with Varada Sethu joining as Belinda Chandra. As the TARDIS crew time travels to face dilemmas and cosmic threats watching over the world, this season of the iconic sci-fi saga introduces a mysterious new force.