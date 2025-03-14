OTT Releases This Week: Azaad, Be Happy, And 3 More For Your Weekend Binge

Hyderabad: As the long weekend approaches, OTT platforms have lined up an exciting array of fresh content to keep audiences entertained. From emotionally charged dramas to action-packed thrillers and lighthearted comedies, this week's releases cater to diverse tastes. Whether you're in the mood for a gripping period film, a sci-fi adventure, or a heartwarming family drama, there's something for everyone. Here's a look at the top OTT releases this week.

1. Be Happy (March 14) - Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Dance Drama

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, Harleen Sethi

Director: Remo D'Souza

Be Happy is an emotional yet inspiring dance drama that revolves around a grumpy single father, Shiv (played by Abhishek Bachchan), and his gifted daughter, Dhara. Despite his initial reluctance, Shiv eventually supports Dhara's dreams of competing in India's biggest dance reality show. As they navigate the cutthroat world of competitive dance, they face unexpected challenges that test their relationship and resilience. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film blends emotional depth with dance sequences, making it a must-watch for family audiences.

2. Azaad (March 14) - Netflix

Genre: Period Drama

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan, Diana Penty

Set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle, Azaad tells the story of Govind, a young stable boy who forms a deep bond with a horse named Azaad. As fate intertwines their destinies, they find themselves caught in the whirlwind of revolution and resistance. Ajay Devgn plays Vikram Singh, a fierce dacoit with a cause, while Rasha Thadani stars as Janaki, the daughter of a wealthy landlord. With striking cinematography and a powerful narrative, Azaad brings to life an era of bravery, sacrifice, and undying spirit.

3. Agent (March 14) - Sony LIV

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya

Finally, after a number of delays, Agent is making its much-anticipated OTT debut. The film follows RAW agent Ricky (Akhil Akkineni), who undertakes a perilous mission with Colonel Mahadev (Mammootty) as his guide. His target? - Dharma (Dino Morea), a former agent turned renegade and thus posing a serious threat to national security. While the film had a hard time at the box office, it provides the right amounts of action movie thrills with adrenaline-pumping scenes, and high stakes of espionage, making it worth a watch for the action enthusiasts.

4. Welcome to the Family Season 1 (March 14) - Netflix

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Marimar Vega, Erika Buenfil, Ana Layevskaindian

Welcome to the Family provides a perfect escape from reality in its funny form. It revolves around Cristina, a young single mother, who finds herself evicted from her home by a mafia boss over her estranged father's debt. She must devise some scheme with her eccentric family to get back their house from the mafia. In the first season of this Spanish-language comedy, there are eight episodes packed with humour, chaos, and several turns. The laughs and the entertainment promised during its eight-episode series will make people fall in love with this show.

5. The Electric State (March 14) - Netflix

Genre: Sci-Fi Adventure

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson

Directors: Russo Brothers

From the visionary directors, Anthony and Joe Russo comes The Electric State, a sci-fi adventure based on Simon Stalenhag's illustrated novel. The film follows Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), an orphaned teenager who embarks on a road trip to find her lost brother. Accompanied by a mysterious robot, she journeys through a dystopian landscape filled with smugglers, enigmatic creatures, and an ever-growing threat. With stunning visuals, an engaging storyline, and an all-star cast, The Electric State is a treat for sci-fi lovers.