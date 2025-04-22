ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2026: New Rules Require Voters To Watch All Nominated Films, AI Use Won't Disqualify Entries

Hyderabad: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced new awards rules and campaign promotional regulations for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, set to air live on ABC, Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Among the most significant changes, Academy members will now be required to watch all nominated films in a given category to be eligible to vote in the final Oscar round. This procedural update aims to ensure a fairer, more informed selection process.

Another key development is the Academy's approach to Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). While AI and other digital tools may be used in filmmaking, their involvement will neither help nor harm a film's chances of earning a nomination. The Academy will continue to prioritise human creative authorship when evaluating achievements in film, as recommended by its Science and Technology Council.

New Category and Adjustments

The 2026 ceremony will also mark the debut of the Academy Award for Achievement in Casting. A preliminary voting round will shortlist 10 films, followed by a "bake-off" presentation and Q&A with nominees for final consideration by members of the Casting Directors Branch.