Oscars 2026: New Rules Require Voters To Watch All Nominated Films, AI Use Won't Disqualify Entries

Hyderabad: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced new awards rules and campaign promotional regulations for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, set to air live on ABC, Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Among the most significant changes, Academy members will now be required to watch all nominated films in a given category to be eligible to vote in the final Oscar round. This procedural update aims to ensure a fairer, more informed selection process.
Another key development is the Academy's approach to Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). While AI and other digital tools may be used in filmmaking, their involvement will neither help nor harm a film's chances of earning a nomination. The Academy will continue to prioritise human creative authorship when evaluating achievements in film, as recommended by its Science and Technology Council.
New Category and Adjustments
The 2026 ceremony will also mark the debut of the Academy Award for Achievement in Casting. A preliminary voting round will shortlist 10 films, followed by a "bake-off" presentation and Q&A with nominees for final consideration by members of the Casting Directors Branch.
Other updates include:
- Best Picture eligibility: Films released from January 1 to June 30, 2025, must show proof of Producers Guild of America (PGA) mark submission by September 10, 2025, while those released from July 1 to December 31, 2025, have until November 13, 2025.
- Animated Short Film voting: Open to all Academy members who opt in and view all 15 shortlisted films.
- Cinematography: A preliminary round will now shortlist between 10 and 20 films before final voting.
- International Feature Film: Eligibility now includes filmmakers with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country.
- Music Categories: New submission deadlines - October 15, 2025, for Original Song, and November 3, 2025, for Original Score.
Campaign Regulations Tightened
The Academy also clarified its campaign promotional regulations, including:
- Oscar-qualifying film festivals may now share festival programming with Academy members via approved mailing services.
- Public communications, including social media, must not disparage techniques or subject matter of any eligible film. Violations could result in penalties for members or associated individuals.
Key Dates for the 2025-2026 Oscars Season
- First submission deadline for Animated Short Film, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, and Live Action Short Film categories - Thursday, August 14, 2025
- First submission deadline for General Entry categories, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture and RAISE form - Wednesday, September 10, 2025
- Submission deadline for International Feature Film - Wednesday, October 1, 2025
- Student Academy Awards - Monday, October 6, 2025
- Final submission deadline for Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Film and Live Action Short Film categories -Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Submission deadline for Music (Original Song) - Wednesday, October 15, 2025
- Final submission deadline for Documentary Feature Film - Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Submission deadline for Music (Original Score) - Monday, November 3, 2025
- Final submission deadline for General Entry categories, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture and RAISE form - Thursday, November 13, 2025
- Governors Awards - Sunday, November 16, 2025
- Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT - Monday, December 8, 2025
- Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT - Friday, December 12, 2025
- Oscars Shortlists Announcement - Tuesday, December 16, 2025
- Casting, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound and Visual Effects nominating screenings (bake-offs) - Sat. Jan. 10 / Sun. Jan. 11, 2026
- Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT - Monday, January 12, 2026
- Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT - Friday, January 16, 2026
- Oscars Nominations Announcement - Thursday, January 22, 2026
- Oscars Nominees Event - Tuesday, February 10, 2026
- Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT - Thursday, February 26, 2026
- Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT - Thursday, March 5, 2026
- 98th Oscars - Sunday, March 15, 2026
- Scientific and Technical Awards - Tuesday, April 28, 2026
About the Academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with a global membership of over 10,500 film professionals, is dedicated to celebrating and preserving the arts and sciences of filmmaking. Beyond the Oscars, it operates the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and promotes opportunities for young and underrepresented filmmakers worldwide.
