Oscars 2026: India's Official Entry To Be Revealed In September End; FFI President Firdousul Hasan Promises Transparency
India's official entry for Oscars 2026 will be announced later this September. Meanwhile, the Academy has introduced new rules and categories.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 5, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST|
Updated : September 5, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST
Kolkata: The race for India's official entry to the 98th Academy Awards has begun. With the deadline for film submissions closing on September 10, anticipation is rising across the industry. Sources told ETV Bharat that the announcement of India's official entry is likely to be made in the last week of September.
The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 16, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. This year, the Academy has introduced new rules and categories, making the contest even more competitive. New awards are being added for Cinematography, and between 10 to 20 films will be nominated.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Film Federation of India (FFI) President Firdousul Hasan explained the process. "The entire process of a film from India going to the Oscars is handled by the Film Federation of India. As the president, this year I am trying to do that in Kolkata. I hope I will be able to announce when and where it will be very soon."
He further added, "FFI will provide all support to the producers to conduct a smooth, democratic and transparent nomination process. We welcome more films to enter India at the Oscars this year."
Transparent Jury Selection
The FFI, which is the parent body of leading film associations in India, will form a 25-member jury. The members will be drawn from diverse creative fields such as acting, costume design, music, sound, and editing. The chairman of the jury will also be nominated. According to Hasan, the names of jury members will be announced between September 18 and 22.
Stricter Rules, Wider Participation
The Academy has laid down multiple rules for eligibility this year. No film will be deprived of nomination because of the use of artificial intelligence. Instead, artistic merit and creativity will be the deciding factors.
Films released between January 1 and June 30 must be submitted by September 10, while films released between July 1 and December 31 must be submitted by November 13. The rules also allow refugee directors, implying those living in another country without citizenship, to compete in the International Feature Film category.
For the Music category, songs must be submitted by October 15, while original scores must be submitted by November 3 before 5 pm.
India's Journey at the Oscars
India has been sending official entries to the Oscars since 1957, when Mehboob Khan's Mother India became the first film submitted. In 2024, India's official entry was Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, which, however, did not secure a nomination.
The FFI has also asked for government support to promote Indian entries at the Oscars. A few months ago, the federation held talks with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) regarding the matter. "We are working on ways to secure more support so that Indian films get better visibility on the global stage," Hasan said.
