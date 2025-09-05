Oscars 2026: India's Official Entry To Be Revealed In September End; FFI President Firdousul Hasan Promises Transparency

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kolkata: The race for India's official entry to the 98th Academy Awards has begun. With the deadline for film submissions closing on September 10, anticipation is rising across the industry. Sources told ETV Bharat that the announcement of India's official entry is likely to be made in the last week of September.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 16, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. This year, the Academy has introduced new rules and categories, making the contest even more competitive. New awards are being added for Cinematography, and between 10 to 20 films will be nominated.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Film Federation of India (FFI) President Firdousul Hasan explained the process. "The entire process of a film from India going to the Oscars is handled by the Film Federation of India. As the president, this year I am trying to do that in Kolkata. I hope I will be able to announce when and where it will be very soon."

He further added, "FFI will provide all support to the producers to conduct a smooth, democratic and transparent nomination process. We welcome more films to enter India at the Oscars this year."

Transparent Jury Selection

The FFI, which is the parent body of leading film associations in India, will form a 25-member jury. The members will be drawn from diverse creative fields such as acting, costume design, music, sound, and editing. The chairman of the jury will also be nominated. According to Hasan, the names of jury members will be announced between September 18 and 22.

Stricter Rules, Wider Participation