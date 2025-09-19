Homebound Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2026
The much-awaited announcement on India's official entry to the Oscars 2026 was made in Kolkata
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST|
Updated : September 19, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST
Kolkata: Homebound, a movie by Neeraj Ghaywan, is India's official to the Oscars 2026. The much-awaited announcement on India's official entry to the Oscars 2026 was made in Kolkata on Friday.
The film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Produced by Dharma Productions, it is set to release in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025.
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound had received a thunderous reception at Cannes earlier this year. The film won the second runner-up spot for the International People's Choice Award at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Before TIFF, Homebound premiered in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. It received a nine-minute-long standing ovation, a moment that marked a turning point for both Ghaywan and his cast. International audiences and filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, applauded the film's raw storytelling.
Homebound tells the story of two friends from a North Indian village who aspire to secure jobs in the police force to gain social respect. As their pursuit intensifies, their strong friendship experiences major challenges. The film, co-written by Shriidhar Dubey, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Varun Grover, touched on the issues of ambition, loyalty, and the immense pressure of societal expectations. The film also had a major international collaboration with the iconic Hollywood director Martin Scorsese, serving as executive producer.
