Homebound Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2026

Kolkata: Homebound, a movie by Neeraj Ghaywan, is India's official to the Oscars 2026. The much-awaited announcement on India's official entry to the Oscars 2026 was made in Kolkata on Friday.

The film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Produced by Dharma Productions, it is set to release in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound had received a thunderous reception at Cannes earlier this year. The film won the second runner-up spot for the International People's Choice Award at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).