Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldana Breaks down as She Wins First Academy Award, Says 'Proud Child of Immigrant Parents' in Acceptant Speech

Los Angeles: Zoe Saldana has earned her first-ever Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez, capping off a highly successful awards season. Saldana received the prestigious honor at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, where she was presented the award by Da'Vine Joy Randolph, the previous year's winner in the same category.

Emotional Tribute During Acceptance Speech

Saldana’s acceptance speech was a heartfelt moment, as she paid tribute to both her cast and her family. With visible emotion, she expressed her gratitude to the Academy for recognizing the strength and power in the character of Rita, the role she portrayed in Emilia Pérez. “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita,” Saldana said. “To my cast and crew of Emilia Pérez, I’m sharing this award with you.”

Honouring Her Immigrant Roots and Grandmother

The 46-year-old actress took a moment to reflect on her personal journey, honoring her Dominican heritage. She shared a touching story about her grandmother, who immigrated to the United States in 1961. Tearfully, Saldana spoke of how proud she was to be the first American of Dominican origin to win an Academy Award. She also acknowledged that her grandmother, if alive, would be overjoyed to see her receiving the award for a role where she sang and spoke in Spanish.

Zoe Saldana paid an emotional tribute to the cast and her family through her Oscar winning speech. (Photo: AP)

“This is for my grandmother,” Saldana said, her voice breaking with emotion.

Emilia Pérez and Controversy Surrounding the Film

In Emilia Pérez, Saldana plays Rita Castro, a struggling lawyer hired by a Mexican drug lord to facilitate gender-affirming surgery. The drug lord eventually becomes Emilia Pérez, portrayed by Karla Sofía Gascón, the first openly transgender actor nominated for an Oscar. The film, a Spanish-language narco-musical directed by Jacques Audiard, generated 13 nominations heading into the Oscars, but was also marred by controversy. Offensive past tweets by Gascón resurfaced, and the film faced criticism for its portrayal of Mexican culture. Some also questioned Saldana’s classification in the Best Supporting Actress category, noting her significant screen time in comparison to Gascón.

Zoe Saldana's emotional tribute during Oscar acceptance speech (Photo: AP)

Zoe Sweeps Awards Season

Saldana’s Oscar win adds to an already impressive list of accolades from this awards season. She previously took home the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, as well as a BAFTA Award, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award.

Zoe Saldana (Photo: AP)

Known for her iconic roles in major film franchises, Saldana’s career spans nearly 25 years. She has become a household name through her portrayals of Uhura in Star Trek, Neytiri in Avatar, and Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With this Oscar win, Saldana’s place in Hollywood history is now firmly cemented.