Oscars 2025: When, Where, and How To Watch Nominations Live, And Strong Contenders; Everything You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The 97th Academy Awards are all set for a star-studded event set to take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. With the nominees to be announced on Thursday (6:30 PM IST), all eyes are on the probable films that have a fair chance to make it to the list, which will be revealed in a unique two-part virtual announcement. Comedians Rachel Sennott (from Saturday Night Live and The Idol) and Bowen Yang (from Saturday Night Live and Wicked) will take the stage for the announcement, marking a lively beginning to the Oscar season.

What to Expect from the Nominations

This year, there is no clear frontrunner, making the Best Picture race particularly exciting. Movies like Emilia Perez, Conclave, and Wicked are generating significant buzz, with predictions that they will dominate the nominations. These films could lead the charge with 10 nominations each across various categories, such as Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

Moreover, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two, and The Substance can also emerge as strong contenders. However, films like Anora, A Real Pain, and September 5 could provide surprises.

The Best Director category, however, remains particularly competitive, with filmmakers like Edward Berger (for Conclave) and Coralie Fargeat (for The Substance) possibly making it to the cut. Actors are also expected to shine this year, with names like Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) being strong contenders for Best Actor. Meanwhile, Demi Moore (The Substance) and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) could dominate the Best Actress race.

Other categories to watch out for include Best Supporting Actor, with a likely nomination for Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) for Best Supporting Actress. The Best Original Song category will also look different this year, as the Academy has decided to focus more on the songwriters, moving away from live performances.

The Effect of Wildfires on the Voting Timeline

The wildfires in Los Angeles also play a role in the Academy's timeline. Given the devastation caused due to the Palisades fire, the voting deadline was extended, giving members five extra days to cast their votes. This shift has further fuelled anticipation for the nominations and the upcoming ceremony.

A Tribute to Los Angeles Amid the Wildfires

In a year where devastating wildfires have severely impacted Los Angeles, the Academy has decided to honour the city for its long-standing contributions to the entertainment industry. In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang emphasised the city's resilience, creativity, and role as a beacon for filmmakers.

Where to Watch the Oscars Nominations

The 97th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Viewers can catch the event on ABC TV or stream it on platforms like Hulu and Disney+. The Oscar nominations will be streamed globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and various digital platforms. As the 97th Academy Awards draws near, excitement continues to build with several highly anticipated nominees and films competing for the coveted Oscars.